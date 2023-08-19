Why Naira Marley is leading NDLEA’s drug abuse campaign

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, through its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says that making controversial artiste Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, a drug abuse advocate for the agency, was intentional.
This decision by NDLEA drew a lot of public criticism after the agency made a video of Naira Marley advising youths to stop taking illicit substances.
The public disapproval is because the singer is known to glorify and encourage drug abuse.
In an interview with PUNCH, Babafemi said, “It is an advocacy engagement with him. It is what we do as part of the agency’s responsibility to promote advocacy messages that would discourage people from substance abuse. It is about the news.
“Don’t forget that he has a lot of young followers— Marlians— that look up to him. The idea is for the movement’s leader (Marlians) to come out and ask people to stop substance abuse and live a new life.”
The drug agency’s spokesperson clarified that Marley could still be arrested if he was caught with illegal substances, even as an advocate.
He said, “We arrested some of his artists (Zinoleesky and Mohbad) last year. That is to show that we are not closing our eyes. If the same Naira Marley is caught with illicit substances tomorrow, he will face sanctions.”
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇Golf 3, 4, 5 N350,000 to N550,000
Toyota Camry big daddy N550,000 to 1.3mill
Toyota Tundra 1.850,000
Toyota Camry tiny light N350,000 to 800k
Toyota Avalon N600,000
Land Cruiser jeep 950,000 to 1,300,000
Hilux 1,300,000 to 2m
Toyota matrix N650,000 to 900k
Lexus RX 350 ,950,000 to 2million
Lexus RX 330 750,000 to 1.8
IS250 900,000 to 3mill
ES350 950 to 1,300,000
ES330 950,000 to 2mill
Toyota Prado jeep N950,000 to 1.8
Toyota Hiace Bus N950,000 to 1million
IS350 900k to 2mill
Toyota Avalon N650,000 to 1million
Toyota corolla N550,000 to 900k
Mazda 626 N650,000 to 1.2
Peugeot 406 N700,000 to 1million
Peugeot 207 N750,000 to 900
Honda accord E.O.D N550,000 to 3 million
Honda Evil Spirit N6500,000 to 1.6
HONDA Pilot 900,000
CROSSTOUR 980K
HONDA CR-V 750,000
Toyota Avensis N750,000 to 1m
TUNDRA N1,200,000
Tacoma 1.850,000
Toyota RAV4 N850,000 to 1.3
Toyota Seinna N650,000 to 2m
Toyota Highlander N900,000 to 1.5 million
Toyota Yaris N550,000 to 1.5 million
GLK 3mill
BENZ ML350 N900,000
Benz C-Class 900k to 2millio
Nissan Murano N750,000 to 1 million
Nissan Pathfinder N800,000 to 2
Infiniti FX35 N750,000 to 1million
Infiniti FX45 N850,000 to 8.8 AND MANY OF THE CARS ARE NOT LISTED HEREO8O 8271 2224 }