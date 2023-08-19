BusinessDay

Why Naira Marley is leading NDLEA’s drug abuse campaign

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, through its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says that making controversial artiste Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, a drug abuse advocate for the agency, was intentional.

This decision by NDLEA drew a lot of public criticism after the agency made a video of Naira Marley advising youths to stop taking illicit substances.

The public disapproval is because the singer is known to glorify and encourage drug abuse.

In an interview with PUNCH, Babafemi said, “It is an advocacy engagement with him. It is what we do as part of the agency’s responsibility to promote advocacy messages that would discourage people from substance abuse. It is about the news.

“Don’t forget that he has a lot of young followers— Marlians— that look up to him. The idea is for the movement’s leader (Marlians) to come out and ask people to stop substance abuse and live a new life.”

The drug agency’s spokesperson clarified that Marley could still be arrested if he was caught with illegal substances, even as an advocate.

He said, “We arrested some of his artists (Zinoleesky and Mohbad) last year. That is to show that we are not closing our eyes. If the same Naira Marley is caught with illicit substances tomorrow, he will face sanctions.”

1 Comment
