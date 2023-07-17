Why ‘Isiagu’ styles are becoming norm at Igbo weddings

Most recent classy weddings held in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria have both the groom and bride dressed in Isi agu styles.

The Isiagu which is translated as ‘tiger or lion’s head’ is a popular Igbo outfit which is worn mostly on important occasions like weddings and coronation ceremonies. The Isiagu prints signify power, authority, and pride. It is a popular traditional outfit amongst the Igbo people, it’s a pullover tunic shirt that may either be long or short-sleeved.

The head of a tiger or a lion is boldly printed on the fabric.

The Isiagu is the official Igbo chieftaincy attire; it is hard to see any Igbo ruler who doesn’t have the Isiagu in his closet. Although, in recent times anybody can choose to wear the Isiagu, even women can rock it. Nevertheless, it still remains highly prestigious attire.

While some see the Isiagu style as representing the true Igbo cultures, others see it as a status symbol as the fabric is one of the most expensive highly sought fabrics for occasions in the market currently.

Many argue about the respect that should be accorded to this fabric because of the calibre of people who wear it and the kind of prestigious occasion which Isiagu has been worn.

The Igbo people consider themselves to be kings and queens on a global scale. The lion, as we all know, rules the jungle. For Ndi Igbo, IsiAgu is a unique cloth because it expresses who they are.

The Igbo people view weddings as very prestigious events that give them a chance to display their vibrant culture and traditions. It should come as no surprise that the Isiagu, being at the pinnacle of Igbo cultural attire, is always visible at their wedding ceremonies.

Only a few wealthy Igbo people wore Isi agu decades ago, but presently Isi agu has been reinvented in a more acceptable manner for Igbo people all over the world. Italian suit fabric can be used with Isiagu cloth.

This outfit can be paired with a stylish sandal or shoe. Men who are wearing Isi agu styles complete their look with a matching red or black cap and a bead, if desired. Women choose a stunning flat, low heel, or high heel with a great purse depending on the dress.

The Isiagu goes well with beads and walking sticks and of course the traditional Igbo red cap or black as the case may be, a purse and leather shoes are also matching accessories which could properly depict the image of a proud and affluent Igbo man.

Today, the Isiagu comes in different colours including red and black colours, we have seen it in blue and white variations.

In the future many see Isiagu clothing gaining more acceptance all over the world because the Igbo tribe are well travelled and are willing to settle anywhere in the world as long as they are welcomed and accepted.

From all indications, this new style of dressing has come to stay because of the level of popularity it is gaining and how fast people are willing to identify with the Igbo race.