Who is Monday Okpebholo? The Edo governor-elect

Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of the just concluded Edo gubernatorial election, defeating 16 other contenders to secure the top seat.

But, who is Monday Okpebholo, the man who will take over the affairs of Edo from Godwin Obaseki?

Early life and education

Monday Okpebholo was born on August 29, 1970, in the Udomi-Uwessan community of Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area in Edo State, Nigeria.

Growing up in a rural community, Okpebholo experienced firsthand the challenges of rural life, an experience that later shaped his political ideology and commitment to development.

He attended Udomi Community Primary School and Ujabhole Community Secondary School in his hometown. After completing his secondary education, he moved to Jos, Plateau State, where he obtained his Senior School Certificate.

Okpebholo continued his education at the University of Abuja, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. He later pursued a Master’s degree in Policy and Leadership Studies from the same institution, equipping himself with both business acumen and leadership skills.

Political career

Okpebholo’s rise in politics is characterised by a steady climb from grassroots to national prominence.

His grassroots experience is seen as a cornerstone of his political career, helping him build a strong connection with ordinary citizens and understand the challenges facing rural communities.

Okpebholo has been a strong advocate for empowering women and youth. Through his philanthropic efforts, particularly the Monday Okpebholo Foundation, he has supported initiatives such as scholarships, healthcare, and vocational training for disadvantaged communities.

In 2023, Okpebholo was elected as the senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

By 2024, Okpebholo had emerged as a key figure in Edo State politics, winning the APC gubernatorial primary election and securing his party’s ticket for the governorship race.

His campaign focused on key areas such as agricultural development, youth empowerment, and rural infrastructure, which resonated with voters in Edo State, particularly in rural areas that had long been neglected.

On September 22, 2024, Monday Okpebholo was declared the winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election, defeating his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpebholo garnered 291,667 votes, while Ighodalo polled 247,274 votes. However, the opposition has disputed his victory.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Okpebholo on his victory, urging him to remain humble and committed to uniting Edo State and focusing on its development.

Monday Okpebholo is a devoted family man, married to Blessing Okpapi Ekpe, with whom he has two children. He is also a committed Christian and an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.