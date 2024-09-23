10 things to know about Monday Okpebholo, newly elected governor of Edo state

Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has been declared the winner of the Edo state gubernatorial election by INEC.

The results were announced on Sunday by the Returning officer for the election, Prof Faruq Adamu Kuta, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology(FUT) Minna at the INEC collation centre in Benin City.

According to the votes collated Okpebholo secured a total of 291,667 votes winning 11 out of 18 Local government areas ( LGA) in the state.

Below are 10 things to know about Senator Monday Okpebholo;

Senator Okpebholo was born on August 10 1970 in the Udomi-Uwessan community of Irrua. He began his education at Udomi Community Primary School and Ujabhole Community Secondary School, both in Uwesan Irrua, Esan Central LGA. He completed his secondary education and obtained his senior school certificate in Jos, Plateau State. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from the University of Abuja and holds Masters’ degree in Policy and Leadership Studies from the same institution He is recognized for his charitable work through the Monday Okpebholo Foundation, which offers scholarships, healthcare services, and vocational training to underprivileged communities. Okpebholo contested for the Senate Seat in Edo Central senatorial district, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was elected on February 25 2023. On June 13 2023, he was inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly, as the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Okpebholo polled 12,433 votes, emerging as the APC candidate for the 2024 Edo governorship election. Okpebholo is married to Blessing Okpapi Ekpe and together they have 2 children Senator Monday Okpebholo has cultivated a diverse portfolio, encompassing ventures in hospitality, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture. His campaign focused on economic reform, foreign investment, and infrastructure development to bring stability and growth to Edo.