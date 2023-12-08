What’s next on MTV Base Inside Life?

After an entertaining Episode 3 on MTV Base’s Inside Life: ‘The New Wave,’ Episode 4 teases with more captivating scenes. Rexxie reveals exciting news about a future collaboration, the creative direction for his birthday shoot, and his girlfriend also makes a guest appearance.

Liya continues preparing for her Miss Universe Nigeria pageantry performance but faces an outfit challenge. Will the dress affect her performance?

ElteeSkhillz takes connecting with fans to a whole new level as he hosts a private listening party in his car with OAPs and DJs. They vibe with excitement and even suggest artists they think will do well on a feature. Who do you think ElteeSkhillz featured on the new song?

These questions will be answered on the new Episode 4 of MTV Base Inside Life: ‘The New Wave’ on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 20:00 WAT, exclusively on MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72.