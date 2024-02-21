What to know about Richard Mille, Seyi Tinubu’s wristwatch catching Nigerians’ attention

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known not only as a business tycoon but also as a business mogul, with three Richard Mille RM 055 luxury timepieces worth billions of naira — looking at current rates of N1,500 to a dollar.

A Richard Mille watch is a high-end, luxury watch that is known for its quality and craftsmanship. The brand has a long history of creating some of the most beautiful and intricate timepieces in the world, and its watches are highly sought after by collectors, high-class celebrities, and enthusiasts alike.

The distinct construction of the RM 055 case worn by Seyi Tinubu is designed to meet the demanding requirements of sportsmen. Thus, the ATZ bezel is made from tubes of aluminium oxide powder injected at a pressure of nearly 2,000 bars. According to the company, this high-pressure injection increases rigidity by 20 to 30 percent and reduces the material’s porosity to an absolute minimum.

ATZ is known for its high scratch resistance (1,400 Vickers) and its unchangeable colour.

While the price tag on a Richard Mille watch can be quite high, the quality of these watches is unrivaled, and they are truly works of art.

Richard Mille watches originate from Switzerland and has been around since 2001. Since then, Richard Mille has become known for its innovative designs and use of high-end materials, which has helped to solidify the brand’s reputation as a producer of luxury watches.

According to the designers, the watchmakers had to be extremely careful not to mark the Physical vapor deposition treatment of the metal while assembling the movement.

The brand uses titanium and ceramic as well as proprietary materials developed in-house such as Cermet, quartz TPT, and carbon TPT. According to Watches World, the most affordable option is the stainless steel Richard Mille watch.

One of the distinguishable features of Richard Mille as a revered watchmaker is its huge range of open-worked designs that show off all the finest elements of the brand’s exquisitely crafted movements.

A skeleton watch from Richard Mille enables the wearer to form a closer relationship with his watch by admiring the many intricate facets and layers of the movement and how they work harmoniously with one another to achieve expert precision.

The 056-01 Tourbillon Sapphire is considered the most expensive Richard Mille watch ever. Its iconic case crafted from sapphire is worth $3.4 million with a limit of only 5 pieces worldwide, one of which is worn by Jay-Z, an American Rapper and record producer.

The high price tag associated with the Jay-Z Richard Mille watch is reflected in the brand’s use of rare and superior materials, making some of the most indestructible watches on the planet.

Many A-list stars and red-carpet celebrities are charmed by the extravagant designs that line the RM catalog. The Cristiano Ronaldo Richard Mille watch, for example, is the RM11 NTPT Carbon Rose Gold Romain and is valued at around $550,000 on the preowned market.

Back in 2021, Drake made the headlines with his $5.5 million investment as a birthday treat for himself. The Drake Richard Mille watch has a tourbillon movement enrobed in a solid sapphire case.