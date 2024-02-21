We want to build our own house – Tanzanian brothers who just won AGT Fantasy League

Two acrobatic brothers from Tanzania have won the first season of the United States reality competition America’s Got Talent (AGT): Fantasy League.

The show is a spin-off of America’s Got Talent, featuring winners, finalists and fan favourites from previous seasons.

The Ramadhani Brothers beat nine other finalists, to take home the inaugural trophy and $250,000 in prize money.

36 year old Fadhili Ramadhani and his 26 year old brother, Ibrahim Jobu, are known for their daring head-balancing performances.

Judge Howie Mandel who was thir mentor said their routine was “probably one of the most terrifying acts in [AGT] history”.

The brothers said on their Instagram page, “Finally, our journey really begins we are proud to announce that we are the AGT Fantasy League world champions of got talent we took on the best in the world and won congratulations to all the other finalist what a great competition you guys pushed us to be even better most of all we want to thank our acrobatic coach Mr Winston Ruddle we couldn’t have done this with our you your creative direction and guidance pushed us to be the best Howie Mandal for your mentor ship Heidi Klum for believing in us”

Hassan Samia Suluhu , Tanzania’s President has tweeted her congratulations on X, saying in Swahili: “Your journey continues to show that effort, discipline, dedication and self-confidence are important pillars to achieve success. You promote our country well and set a good example for others.

Following their win, the US Today magazine quoted Ramadhani brothers saying “Our lives are changing from this moment,”

“This victory means a lot to us. We are extremely happy.”

Jobu told People Magazine that they would use the prize money to buy more equipment and upgrade their training centre back home in Tanzania.

“We also want to help other acrobats from our community improve their lives. We’d also like to buy land and build our own homes.”

The brothers are first to headline a show on the iconic Las Vegas Strip in the US.

In the final, one of the brothers climbed up and down a pair of ladders while balancing the other on his head.

They then moved to their second act, where one of the blindfolded brothers climbed a tall ladder while simultaneously balancing the other on his head.

The Ramadhani Brothers are not new in “Got Talent” franchises, including in Australia, Spain and Romania.

The brothers were finalists in the 2023 main AGT competition, losing to Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane, a Romanian-born performer.