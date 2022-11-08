‘Wakanda Forever’ premier boosts visibility of Nollywood

Disney and Marvel Studios made history on the African continent as they premiered their most anticipated movie of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria influencing the global perspectives of African storytelling culture to the global film market.

The film, which is set in the Marvel universe’s dystopian African region of Wakanda, explores ideologies for a large global audience in order to increase indigenous capacity and global talent exports in filmmaking.

Ryan Coogler, the movie director, said history should be preserved, so Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has come to represent Africa. For filmmakers, Lagos has a lot of history and cultural significance.

“The movie was influenced by various African regions, but the Nigerian culture has a distinctive energy that is difficult to miss,” he said.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the 2018 box office hit movie, ‘Black Panther, is an American action superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

Ahead of its cinema release globally on 11 November, it had its African Premiere in Nigeria, making history in the Nigerian entertainment industry for the first time Marvel Studios has held a premiere in this region.

Diversity and equity inclusion are a cornerstone of Disney’s business according to Christine McCarthy, The Walt Disney Company’s chief financial. “ It is the company’s strategic imperative. We have the great privilege of having our content travel the world and having the hearts and minds of audiences captured everywhere.

“The ability to reach audiences all over the world and capture their hearts and minds is a great privilege for us. As a result, it is our company’s enormous responsibility to ensure that our audiences are accurately reflected in the stories we tell and that their worlds and settings are clearly depicted” said McCarthy.

She continues saying the company has committed millions of dollars to produce content for various distribution arms around the world and that’s not just producing in the US but producing in other various markets with Africa, not an exception.

“It’s a great example of taking stories from this continent and giving them a global platform. So there is plenty in the pipeline of African stories and we couldn’t be more excited about showcasing it to our diverse audiences.”

Disney and Kugali animated series “Iwaju” which was announced in its D23 Expo explores a futuristic version of Lagos and is set to be released on the company streaming platform, ‘Disney Plus’ in 2023. The series has been seen by the company as part of its diversity and equity inclusion as it collaborated with the Nigerian-based entertainment company in making the series.

Chioma Ude, a Nigerian entertainment executive, and founder of the Africa International Film Festival said Black Panther has been a movie that gets every African to believe that they can do likewise. “It has changed the way we see things and also changed the way we want to pursue the future of the movie industry,” she said.

She further states that the Nigerian film industry aims to be indigenous to the world and tell those real African stories.

Moses Babatunde, Executive Director of FilmOne Distribution and Production in Nigeria said arguably Wakanda Forever premiering in Nigeria is the biggest entertainment event this month and the timing couldn’t be better.

Speaking about the filmmaking business and what Black Panther will do for cinema penetration in the country, he stated that the film will be the billboard and game changer that will help boost the movie industry and investment.

Babatunde also predicted that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film will break box office records and investment set by its predecessor “Black Panther”. He stated that the cinema industry has recovered 95 percent from Covid19, and by the time the movie will be released in the cinema, it will be on track for a record-breaking year in box office earnings, positioning themselves to be the go-to partners and collaborators, and representing the movie entertainment industry.