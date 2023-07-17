Victory Gbaraka wins Nigerian Idol Season 8

Victory Gbaraka has been crowned the winner of Nigerian Idol season 8 on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He emerged after a closely contested final round with Precious Mac.

With this feat, he will take home N35 million in cash, a brand new SUV, one Bigi Refrigerator and one year’s supply of Bigi soft drink, an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Tecno, a music record deal by a reputable label that will include a video shoot, one year’s supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DStv Explora with one year of Premium subscription.

Read also: The Birkin Bag: Five things you need to know

The families of both finalists were introduced during the live show, as well as musical performances by Nigerian music stars Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille, and season 7 winner Progress Chukwuyem.

Victory is a 25-year-old singer from Warri, Delta State. He started singing at a young age and was part of a choir group. He became a fan favorite with his soulful voice and performances.