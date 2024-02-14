US opens doors for Nigerian talent through EB-1 visa program

In efforts to attract skilled professionals and exceptional talents from the global labour pool, the United States is granting opportunities to non-citizens including Nigerians through the EB-1 visa program. This initiative is for immigrants of extraordinary ability, outstanding professors or researchers, or multinational executives or managers.

Eligibility

Under the EB-1 visa category, Nigerians with extraordinary abilities in fields such as sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, through sustained national or international acclaim can apply. Evidence of achievements, such as prestigious awards, membership in esteemed associations, published materials, and significant contributions to the field, is required, and no offer of employment or labour certification is necessary.

Outstanding professors and researchers who demonstrate international recognition for outstanding achievements in a particular academic field can also apply. Evidence may include major prizes or awards, membership in distinguished associations, published material about the applicant’s work, and participation as a judge or author in the field. A minimum of three years of experience in teaching or research in the academic area is required.

For multinational executives or managers, applicants must have been employed outside the United States for at least one year within the preceding three years and must be offered a managerial or executive position in the United States. The U.S. petitioner, representing the applicant must have been doing business for at least one year and have a qualifying relationship with the entity abroad where the applicant worked.

Application process

For Nigerian applicants seeking to leverage the EB-1 visa program, individuals with extraordinary abilities may apply for themselves by filing Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, accompanied by evidence showcasing their achievements and intent to continue contributing to their respective fields.

Similarly, outstanding professors and researchers require sponsorship from U.S. employers who must file Form I-140 on behalf of the applicant. Documentation demonstrating the employer’s ability to pay the offered wage is essential for a successful application.

Meanwhile, certain multinational managers or executives must also have their U.S. employer file USCIS Form I-140, providing evidence of their managerial or executive role, along with proof of the employer’s financial capacity.

What’s next?

Upon approval of the EB-1 visa petition, Nigerian recipients gain access to opportunities in the United States. Successful applicants can pursue tenure-track teaching positions, research opportunities at esteemed institutions, or executive roles in multinational corporations, contributing their expertise to the American economy and society.

Also, if their I-140 petition is approved, spouses of successful applicants and unmarried children under the age of 21 may be eligible to apply for admission to the United States in E-14 or E-15 immigrant status, respectively.

The EB-1 visa program not only facilitates individual career growth but also fosters cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.