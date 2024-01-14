Ultima Studios debuts Next Afrobeats Star

…music realty show opens to worldwide contestants

Riding on the success of its many productions, especially MTN Project Fame, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, among others, Ultima Studios has debuted a music reality show.

Tagged ‘Next Afrobeats Star’, the music realty show is targeted at grooming music stars in the Afrobeats genre, which according to the organisers, is now globally appreciated and the biggest export of Nigeria, after crude oil.

Speaking at the launch at the studio in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, over the week, Femi Ayeni, CEO, Ultima Studios, noted that the focus on Afrobeats is appropriate considering the positive impacts of the genre on Nigeria’s image, youth empowerment and the economy at large.

“Afrobeats is one of our biggest exports and it is bringing in lots of foreign exchange into the country through the music and creativity of the talents who work in the music creation value chain,” Ayeni said.

By grooming more stars in the Afrobeats genre, the Utima CEO noted that it would empower more people and enable the redistribution of wealth in the music ecosystem.

Explaining the details of the show, the organisers noted that with the debut on Friday January 12, 2024, the show has started and will end on June 2, 2024, when a winner will be crowned.

Many entries are expected on the show’s online portal after which audition will commence with 48 shortlist that will compete among themselves. The number will further reduce to 24 afterwards and final 12 contestants for the main live show from which the winner will emerge.

The show features four judges, who are music producers and who will also mentor the contestants.

They include; P Prime, Andre Vibes, Puffy T and Sarz.

On his part, Andre Vibes is excited to be on the judging panel and he looks at breaking more stars in the show.

“We will be teaching the contestants music business, charisma, what kind of music to make and after the show, we will still guide them till they can stand on their own,” Andre Vibes said.

For Puffy T, it is exciting to witness the show because Afrobeats is moving globally now and nothing is stopping it.

However, the judges are urging potential contestants to come prepared because they are looking for “talented people who are ready for action and who have the drive to make good music”.

Apart from the launch, the event witnessed the release of the show’s theme song, ‘I am the Next Afrobeats Star, I represent the future’.

Unlike most winner-takes-it-all reality shows, the organisers said that there are prizes to be won by every contestant, but the winner will go home with a recording contract, cash prize and a brand new car.

They also noted that the show is open to anyone who has what it takes to create good Afrobeats across the world.

To participate, intending contestants are to visit nextafrobeatstar.com to register their interest as the show has already begun with entries dropping.