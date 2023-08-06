U.S envoy praise Nigeria, U.S creative industry collaboration

The United States (US) Mission has praised the collaboration between the United States and Nigeria in the creative industry, which includes music, film, fashion, arts, tech, professional, and educational exchanges.

The U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, expressed his admiration for the growing ties between the two countries in the creative sector. He highlighted the significance of the Headies Award being held in Atlanta, as it represents the dynamism, creativity, and global reach of the Nigerian music industry.

Stevens emphasised the role of a sustainable creative ecosystem in boosting economic growth and fostering stronger connections between people from both nations.

He mentioned that Afrobeats, a popular music genre from Nigeria, is currently dominating the American music scene, and they are proud to partner with the Headies and the Lagos State Government to build stronger relationships through music collaboration.

Speaking on the benefits of Headies heading to the US for the second time, he said: “This allows Nigerian music to highlight itself through the American audience. Americans love Afrobeats; the NBA All-Stars game recently featured Nigerian musicians; Nigerian artistes are collaborating with US artistes, so taking the Headies to the US will further strengthen the collaboration.”

The Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Ambassador Amina Smaila, commended the 16th Headies Awards for celebrating African culture, resilience, and creativity. Steve Babaeko, a Nigerian music and advertising executive, stressed the importance of owning and investing in Afrobeats as they become a global phenomenon. He called on the government to support the industry with better infrastructure and investments to ensure its growth and sustainability.

Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the creative industry in Lagos through various initiatives and recognising its potential for wealth creation and employment opportunities.

On her part, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, said: “We recognise the huge and largely untapped potential in the creative industry, hence our continuous support of the efforts, discovering new talents while encouraging the high flyers to continue to soar.

“As you are all aware, the “E” pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S.+ agenda, which stands for Entertainment and Tourism, is an expression of our administration’s commitment to fully harness the wealth creation and employment opportunities in the entertainment and creative industries in the state.

“Awards stem from our shared vision and commitment to elevate the industry to the highest level of global recognition through the creation of a platform that celebrates and rewards excellence.”

Ayo Animashaun, the founder and executive producer of the Headies Music Awards, expressed excitement at the cultural and artistic exchanges between the US and Nigeria. He stated that the awards provide a platform for U.S. and Nigerian artists and professionals to connect, collaborate, and foster meaningful relationships.

In the award categories, notable artists like Burna Boy, Rema, Omah Lay, and Davido are nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. The Next Rated category features talented individuals like Young Jonn, Seyi Vibes, Asake, Victony, and Spyro, while the Rookie of the Year category includes artists like Bayanni, Khaid, Guchi, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck, and Eltee Skhillz.

The collaboration between the US and Nigeria in the creative industry is seen as a positive step in strengthening their bilateral relations and promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding.