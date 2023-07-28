Burna Boy, Kizz, Gold to drop new releases this weekend

In an exhilarating display of diverse musical talent, a multitude of global artists have recently dropped new bodies of work. Let’s delve into the captivating sounds they are bringing to the music scene.

Starting from Africa, Adekunle Gold, a highlife and Afro-pop singer from Nigeria releases his new album “Tequila Ever After.” Known for his unique blend of highlife, pop, and electronic sounds, fans can expect a soulful, rhythmic exploration of love and life, with a hint of tequila-inspired fun.

Next, Nigerian Afro-pop star Kizz Daniel stirs the musical pot with his album “Maverick.” With his signature falsetto and storytelling prowess, listeners should anticipate an album that pushes the boundaries of Afro-pop, embedding raw emotions into infectious beats.

Grammy-winning Burna Boy drops a new single “Big 7.” Known for his fusion of Afrobeat with dancehall, reggae, and American pop, “Big 7” is expected to be another hit that showcases his wide-ranging musical prowess.

ThaBoyMyles features Fave on the heart-rending single “One Sided”. Known for his emotive lyrics and melodic delivery, this collaboration is anticipated to be a soul-stirring exploration of unrequited love.

Bella Shmurda, a street-hop artist, brings the heat with his new EP “DND.” With his raw and gritty delivery, Shmurda’s EP is expected to be a street anthem powerhouse, showcasing his talent for blending street-hop with Afrobeat undertones.

calling it his ‘Love Era’ Ruger, another Nigerian artist known for his unique voice and style releases his single “Kristy.” Fans can expect a blend of Afro-pop and dancehall, with lyrics that tell captivating stories.

Read also: Five ways you are enabling abuse in your relationship

Penthauze’s budding star, Cheque, releases his EP “Cheque Mate.” Known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, trap, and Hip-Hop, the EP is expected to continue his narrative of ambitious dreams and youthful exuberance.

In the US, Travis Scott returns with his highly anticipated album “Utopia.” Known for his psychedelic trap music, listeners can expect a sonic journey filled with energetic beats, intricate production, and introspective lyrics.

Producer Jae5 collaborates with rebranded artist BNXN (formerly Buju) on the single “Love Made Me Do It.” The fusion of Jae5’s Afro-swing production style and Bnxn’s emotive delivery should offer listeners a fresh take on love and relationships.

In a power-couple collaboration, Offset features Cardi B in his new single “Jealousy.” With their shared affinity for hard-hitting rap music, fans can expect a track that combines catchy hooks, clever lyrics, and a dash of their personal lives.

Post Malone returns to the music scene with his new album “Austin.” Known for his genre-blending style, incorporating elements of hip-hop, rock, and pop, listeners can anticipate a diverse and emotionally charged body of work.

Lastly, Saweetie releases her new single “Shot O’Clock.” Known for her fierce and unapologetic style, her new single promises to be another infectious, club-ready anthem.

These artists, with their distinctive styles and sounds, promise to captivate listeners worldwide. It’s a great time to be a music lover, with such an array of fresh beats and melodies