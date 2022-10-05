Tour of Omu Creek set to put Lagos on global tourism, travel map

As part of the ways Lagos State government is looking to boost travel and tourism and make the State attractive for local and international travellers, it has embarked on another public-private partnership project with Thesaurus Bay which has birthed a package called ‘Tour of Omu Creek.’

The project which is said to be the first of its kind is looking to attract visitors, travellers and tourists from various parts of the world to explore the sceneries of Lagos, thereby boosting Lagos State tourism as well as putting the country on the global travel and tourism map.

Through this innovation, Thesaurus Bay is providing people with the opportunity to commute on its Jetties to see the beautiful Creek of Omu and from there to Ilashe and Ekpe and other areas of Lagos State.

Speaking during the launch of the project in Lagos, Bolaji Olasode, the chief executive officer and managing director of Thesaurus Group Limited said “We are here to celebrate public-private partnership on sustainable growth and development of infrastructure. We are partnering with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor T.H.E.M.E agenda.

“Last year we said we would start water transportation and now we are introducing another package into it which we call the Tour of Omu Creek where people can see the ambiance Lagos has from the Omu Creek to other parts of Lagos. We also have the conventional ferry movement from here to any part of Lagos. Our development guide and investment span across housing development, transportation, environment and development of tourism along the Sangotedo axis,” Olasode said.

He said on the project, Thesaurus Bay is partnering with BCIS Gardens Lekki and other resorts, where people can have real time experience of Lagos waterways and revel in its beauty.

He said the next phase would be to build a world class Pelican resort at Sangotedo and the facilities include a Creek lounge, a floating lounge and an aquatic conservation centre for preservation of exotic and rare fishes in the Omu Creek.

“Our prices are affordable. From here to Falomo is N1,500. The boats come with a tracking device such that you can see the movement of the boats on water from Sangotedo to Falomo. We also have an emergency rescue mission, in case there are any boat mishap, they would come and intervene. This is also coming with our security personnel on board. Our security personnel are going to ensure the safe movement of people across the creek. This is open to everyone.

“One of the core potentials that people are yet to explore is aquaculture and that is where the world is driving to and we know that conventionally people have been practicing fish farming and other kinds of aquatic business but we are looking for a way that we are not only going to be the platform but we would also create an Interface for investors to come and invest on Aquaculture,” Olasode explained.

He said people can go on their website for bookings and people from Thesaurus Bay to Ikoyi, CMS, Falomo. “CMS is N2,000 flat rate. We are taking off with three boats but we intend to improve from time to time. We have provision for working clients and once they come; they go to our ticketing booth. We have our sales representatives and Jetty managers that would upload their information on the server so that we can track who is coming on board our boats and also run background checks for security purposes,” he said.

The event was attended by Wasiu Eshilokun, the incoming senator representative Eti-Osa; Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the patron of APC campaign, the representative of the governor of Lagos State, chairman of Eti-Osa local government and representatives from National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).