Top five entrepreneurs changing Nigeria’s fashion and beauty industries

In the past decade, Nigeria’s fashion and beauty industries have grown from hidden gems to vibrant forces in the African economy, fueled by the visions of bold entrepreneurs determined to shape a global narrative.

Today, Nigerian designers and beauty innovators stand at the intersection of tradition and modernity, creating brands that pay homage to African heritage while catering to a diverse and style-conscious audience.

Here are five game-changing entrepreneurs who are transforming Nigeria’s fashion and beauty landscapes—and building something remarkable amid a blend of challenges and opportunities.

1. Lisa Folawiyo – Redefining African Luxury

Lisa Folawiyo, founder of the brand Jewel by Lisa, was one of the pioneers in establishing Nigerian fashion as a luxury market. Known for her unique twist on Ankara prints and traditional African fabrics, Folawiyo has crafted a signature look that is recognized globally.

She combines Nigerian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, a blend that has put her on international runways and earned her clients across continents.

Folawiyo’s journey was not without challenges. In a market historically underappreciated by the global luxury fashion industry, establishing a high-end African brand came with obstacles ranging from sourcing quality materials to navigating local economic fluctuations. But Folawiyo’s commitment to authentic storytelling through fashion allowed her to carve out a niche.

Today, Jewel by Lisa stands as a testament to the possibilities within African luxury, inspiring young designers to believe that African fashion can hold its own among global luxury brands.

2. Shola Amusan – Revolutionising Nigerian Beauty

The beauty industry in Nigeria was once dominated by imported brands that barely represented the skin tones and unique needs of African women. Enter Shola Amusan, founder of Nubian Skin, a cosmetics and skincare brand designed specifically for African skin. Nubian Skin has become a beacon for representation and quality in an industry that often ignored the rich diversity of African complexions.

Amusan’s journey reflects the challenges faced by many African beauty entrepreneurs: access to suitable ingredients, high production costs, and a lack of specialized manufacturing facilities. But her passion for inclusivity drove her to overcome these hurdles, ultimately creating a brand that empowers Nigerian women to see themselves represented. Nubian Skin not only fills a gap in the market but also challenges the global beauty industry to widen its scope.

3. Mai Atafo – Championing Bespoke Nigerian Fashion

Mai Atafo is not just a name; it’s a symbol of class and innovation in Nigerian menswear. As the founder of Atafo Official, he has consistently produced designs that balance classic tailoring with a distinctly African flair.

Atafo started his career in the corporate world but soon recognized a gap in Nigeria’s formal menswear market, especially in the realm of wedding fashion. His decision to pivot into bespoke menswear and bridal couture brought him challenges: breaking into a market with limited infrastructure for luxury and tailoring, sourcing premium fabrics, and training skilled artisans.

Yet, Atafo’s resilience paid off. He has built a brand renowned for its quality, sophistication, and deep cultural resonance. His work emphasises the potential for Nigerian men’s fashion to rival global brands, bringing a sense of pride and identity to clients who wear his pieces. Today, Atafo is not only a designer but also a mentor to emerging talents, illustrating the role of mentorship in sustaining Nigeria’s growing fashion industry.

4. Kuddy Cosmetics – A Legacy of Beauty Entrepreneurship

Unlike newer entrants, Kuddy Cosmetics has been around for decades, with its origins tracing back to the late 1970s. What began as a small cosmetics shop has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most recognized beauty brands, offering both local and international beauty products. Founded by a visionary who saw the potential in catering to African beauty needs long before it became a trend, Kuddy Cosmetics has navigated shifting market trends, economic changes, and increasing competition.

The company’s story is one of resilience and adaptation. Kuddy’s founder and the next generation of family members have stayed relevant by continually evolving their offerings to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse Nigerian clientele. With a foundation in both retail and distribution, Kuddy Cosmetics has pioneered a hybrid model that caters to individual customers as well as wholesale clients, bridging the gap between accessibility and luxury.

5. Taofeek Abijako – The Future of Afrocentric Fashion on the Global Stage

Taofeek Abijako, founder of Head of State, is a young Nigerian designer who represents the next wave of Afrocentric fashion. Based in the U.S., Abijako has fused his Nigerian heritage with global streetwear trends to create a brand that tells stories of African history, identity, and resilience. Each collection is rooted in Abijako’s experiences as a Nigerian growing up in America, with pieces that address complex themes of identity, migration, and cultural pride.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. Operating a Nigerian-inspired brand in an international space means contending with the logistics of producing African-inspired designs outside Africa. Despite these challenges, Abijako has managed to build a brand that speaks to both African and global audiences. His work has caught the attention of high-profile fashion events like New York Fashion Week, showing that African design can inspire and influence global fashion narratives.

