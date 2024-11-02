Sustainable Fashion: Banke Kuku charts path with new collection, ‘Oceans’

Banke Kuku’s SS25 collection, brings notable individuals and celebrities to a new range of ready-to-wear pieces. In an elegant and show stopping runway, Banke Kuku unveiled her latest collection, Oceans, using the platform of fashion to highlight the urgent conversation around environmental sustainability.

The event, held at Royal Box, Lagos State brought together key industry leaders, sustainability advocates, and notable personalities, all united under the theme of fashion as a catalyst for change.

Hosted by Ozinna Anumudu, style influencer, the evening served as a call to action for the fashion industry, urging stakeholders and consumers alike to consider the environmental impact of their choices. The collection, Oceans, draws inspiration from the beauty and depth of the sea, presenting outfits made from eco-friendly fabrics carefully designed with sustainable methods.

The event was graced by Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the ambassador representing Remi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria, who delivered the welcome speech.

“The Oceans collection not only highlights the creativity and vision of Banke Kuku but also challenges us to rethink our role in preserving the environment. It’s inspiring to see fashion used as a powerful voice for sustainability,” remarked Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

Notable individuals and celebrities like Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, who showed their support for the cause of sustainable fashion.

The evening featured impactful speeches from key sponsors, each reflecting on their commitment to sustainability. Mikano Motors, a partner of the event, emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving change.

“Sustainability requires all hands on deck, and at Mikano Motors, we are committed to not only driving innovation in our products but also supporting initiatives like the Oceans collection that align with our values,” said Karima Okunola, Head of Marketing, Mikano International Ltd

MAC Cosmetics, known for their creativity and global influence, highlighted their role in supporting eco-conscious initiatives in the beauty industry.

“Partnering with Banke Kuku’s Oceans collection has allowed us to bring the theme of the ocean to life through our artistry, while reinforcing our dedication to sustainable beauty practices,” shared Damilola Lawal, Retail Operations Manager, MAC Cosmetics

Polo Avenue, a renowned luxury retailer, underscored the critical role of retail in promoting sustainable brands.

“We believe that luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully. Our partnership with Banke Kuku is a testament to our commitment to offering consumers more responsible fashion choices without compromising on elegance,” stated Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Ltd.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience, from the striking ocean-inspired designs of the collection to the thoughtfully curated event ambiance.

The evening was enhanced by the contributions of other sponsors such as Meeyas Jewels, which adorned models with sustainable diamond jewelry, and Moët & Chandon, which provided guests with refreshing champagne, adding an element of sophistication to the event.

