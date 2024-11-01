UK-based Nigerian actor elevates Adire fashion on global stage

Oluwapelumi Olayinka, a United Kingdom-based Nigerian filmmaker and entrepreneur, has stated that she is promoting Adire fabric globally to celebrate and preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

As the founder of Ektaktos Collectibles, Olayinka said she wanted to elevate this traditional textile by transforming it into a modern fashion statement that resonates with diverse audiences.

Speaking with our correspondent on Thursday, the theatre practitioner explained that her mission is to connect people worldwide with the stories and craftsmanship behind Adire, making it accessible and appealing to markets, particularly in the United Kingdom and Canada, among others.

Over the past four years, Olayinka said she has dedicated herself to showcasing the beauty of Adire through her brand, which offers a variety of ready-to-wear clothing.

She noted that she has been able to integrate traditional designs with contemporary fashion trends to foster an appreciation for Nigerian culture beyond its borders.

The entrepreneur who is also a member of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners said, “Adire is more than just a fabric; it is a symbol of our rich cultural legacy.

“I am driven to make this traditional craft accessible and fashionable for a global audience.

“The art of making Adire dates back centuries and is steeped in history, reflecting the creativity and craftsmanship of Nigerian artisans. Each piece tells a story, showcasing the skills passed down through generations while serving as a canvas for cultural expression.

“For me, it is not just about promoting sales, it is about sparking conversations around our heritage and inspiring others to embrace it.”

Speaking further, Olayinka noted that her brand, Ektaktos Collectibles, has received significant praise for its beautiful range of Adire-inspired ready-to-wear clothing.

“What sets Ektaktos Collectibles apart is its unwavering commitment to quality and artistry. From elegant formal wear to stylish swimsuits and comfortable loungewear, each piece showcases the richness and vibrancy of Nigerian culture.

“My keen eye for detail and dedication to preserving the cultural significance of Adire has enabled my brand to stand out in the fashion industry.

“Whether it is a bespoke outfit for a special occasion or a statement piece for everyday wear, Ektaktos Collectibles’ offerings cater to diverse tastes and preferences,” she stated.

In addition to her fashion endeavours, Olayinka said she is the founder of a theatre company dedicated to African storytelling.

She explained that her first stage play titled; ‘Wives and Mothers’ produced in 2021, addressed complex family dynamics and reflects her commitment to cultural advocacy through the arts.

“Wives and mothers is a family drama that resonates with diverse audiences. It is about blending storytelling with cultural advocacy.

“The production was debuted at the Obasanjo Presidential Library auditorium in Abeokuta and it explored the complexities of family relationships in Africa.

“I want to use my craft to tell African stories that resonate with global audiences, promoting cultural exchange and understanding through theatre and art,” she concluded.

