Top 7 African destinations Nigerians travel to and why

Travelling to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America for Christmas or tourism is becoming less popular owing to strenuous visa processes and scarcity of foreign exchange in Nigeria.

African destinations seem to be the newly- found treasure for many Nigerians as several Africans have opened their doors to visitors by introducing visa-free entry, seamless visa-on-arrival and e-visas processes.

According to opinions sampled by tour operators and travel agents in Nigeria, top African destinations often visited by Nigerians include: Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mauritius, Egypt and Zanzibar.

These countries offer visas on arrival and e-visas, accepting local currencies in the home countries, thereby reducing pressure on scarce foreign exchange currency for Nigerian tourists and holiday makers.

Why Nigerians Rush to Destinations

Susan Akporaiye, managing director and CEO, Topaz Travels and Tours and former president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), told BusinessDay that Nigerians are beginning to prefer African destinations because of ease of accessing visas and affordability.

Akporaiye said in terms of top rating, Rwanda continues to lead as number one because of its visa-free policy.

“Nigerians now travel to Rwanda as if it’s Abuja to Lagos,” she said.

Other destinations, according to her, are Morocco, which offers visa on arrival; Mauritius, which offers paid-for visa on arrival; and Egypt, which also offers visa-on –arrival opportunities to tourists.

“Egypt, Mauritius, Seychelles and Maldives offer visas on arrival for Nigerians and lately travel agents are offering packages into these destinations. Visas are motivations for travel and once the destinations offer great tourist attractions, and travellers can access visas, they would be sought-after,” said Jumoke Lawanson, communications director, PFZ Limited and a frequent traveller.

Lawanson said many travellers are now opting for destinations with easier visa processes such as Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Morocco.

She noted that travellers to Morocco with valid UK, US, Canadian or Schengen visas can conveniently apply for e-visas.

Apart from cost of tickets, travel agents in Nigeria are luring tourists to Kigali, Morocco, Accra, Mauritius and Nairobi with free three-night hotel reservation, complimentary airport transfers, protocol services, primate Safaris, city tour and complimentary access to business class lounge of Lagos airport.

These packages cost between N485, 000 and N595,000, depending on the destination.

Here are top African destinations travelled by Nigerians:

Rwanda

Recently, Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda, announced that the nation is a visa-free travel destination for all Africans.

This made Rwanda the latest nation in Africa to be declared visa-free. The purpose of this declaration is to pave the way for trade development between Rwanda and the rest of the world.

The Rwandan government, through Rwanda Development Board (RDB), in collaboration with conservation partners, successfully protected and increased the endangered mountain gorilla population. It also preserved its habitats, making them one of the top most visited animals in Rwanda.

Through mountain gorilla conservation and re-introduction of threatened and endangered species, the country improved its tourism sector, ranking it the global travel destination.

In Rwanda, there are also bird-watching opportunities, classic game drives, nature walks, cultural experiences, hiking, and lakeside relaxation. These are some of the activities that keep tourists glued to Rwanda.

Accra

Like Rwanda, Ghana is also visa free, thereby luring Nigerian holiday makers.

In addition to this advantage, Accra has a rich cultural heritage. The National Museum of Ghana, which houses an extensive collection of artifacts telling the Ghanaian story, crafts and ancient pottery, is also a tourist attraction.

Other attractions in Ghana for tourists include: the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the country’s vibrant markets, arts centre market, beautiful beaches, street food, thriving art scene, night life and entertainment, amongst others.

Kenya

Kenya offers Nigerians seamless electronic visas. Applications are usually processed within three days.

The East African country is a one-of-a-kind African safari destination, which will undoubtedly exceed anybody’s expectations.

The country has national parks, conservancies, and wildlife reserves in Africa. People travel from all around the world to experience Kenya’s wilderness wonders, safari adventures, unparalleled wildlife viewing, and wild unapologetic natural beauty first-hand.

Morocco

Morocco is another top African destination for Nigerians. Travellers with valid UK, US, Canadian, or Schengen visas can conveniently apply for the country’s e-visa.

A good percentage of Morocco’s tourists visit for its culture and heritage as the country is a gateway to Africa with stunning diversity.

There are rugged mountain ranges, undulating deserts, old civilisations, desolate beaches, and kind people. Morocco’s towns are some of the most intriguing on the African continent.

Egypt

Like Morocco, applicants need to have valid UK, US, Canadian, or Schengen visas to qualify for Egypt’s e-visa.

Egypt caters to every budget with its tourist attractions and climate. A main appeal for people visiting is the pyramids and ancient historical sites from the Pharaonic reign. Located on the south of the Mediterranean Sea, the country offers a warm climate all year around.

Besides beach holidays, the Red Sea is a popular destination for snorkeling and diving. As of 2022, the country received the highest number of international tourists on the African continent, mainly attracting European and interregional tourists from Arab states. With regard to international tourism receipts, Egypt ranked highest in Africa in 2022, generating $12.2 billion in 2022 from it.

Mauritius

Nigerians can obtain visas on arrival to go to Mauritius. Mauritius is considered very easy in granting visas and welcoming tourists to their country.

Mauritius is one of the three Mascarenes islands. Mauritian Island is called the paradise island by most people. The island contains beaches, lush rainforest, abundant foods and activities, enough for a perfect holiday.

Mauritius is an island where there is a whole mixture of culture, giving a vibrant atmosphere. Whether it’s Muslim, Hindu, Christian or Buddha, people all live together in peace and help each other.

Year after year, the island of Mauritius has become a great place of interest to millions of tourists from all around the world.

Zanzibar

To visit Zanzibar, Nigerians only need e-visas. Nigerians can apply for a visa online in advance before the travel date.

Zanzibar’s turquoise beaches, historical and cultural experiences of stone town, snorkel and scuba dive reef sites, spice farms, deep sea sites, Jozani forest reserve, among others, are tourist destinations to admire in Zanzibar.

