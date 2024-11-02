15 safest travel destinations for 2025

As travel continues to regain momentum, safety remains a priority for many travellers. The Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) has released its State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations report for 2025, highlighting the countries that offer a secure environment for visitors.

Despite challenges, such as recent volcanic activity, Iceland has retained its position as one of the safest countries in the world. The report reveals that Europe, in general, has performed exceptionally well in terms of safety for travellers.

BHTP has also assessed the world’s safest cities, with Reykjavik, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam leading the list

Here are the top 15 safest countries to visit in 2025.

Iceland

Iceland consistently ranks high for safety due to its low crime rates and well-functioning healthcare system. Its stunning landscapes attract tourists, and its commitment to safety makes it a top choice for travellers.

Australia

Known for its friendly locals and robust emergency services, Australia offers a safe environment for visitors. Its diverse ecosystems and vibrant cities enhance the travel experience while maintaining high safety standards.

Canada

Canada’s reputation for politeness and community-oriented values contributes to its safety. The country boasts excellent healthcare and a stable political climate, making it an appealing destination for tourists.

Ireland

Ireland is noted for its welcoming atmosphere and low crime rates. Visitors can explore its historic sites and natural beauty with confidence, thanks to the country’s commitment to traveller safety.

Switzerland

Switzerland stands out for its political neutrality and strong economy. The country is equipped with efficient public services, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all who visit.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s isolated location and proactive approach to safety make it a secure destination. The stunning landscapes and outdoor activities available provide a memorable experience for travellers.

Germany

Germany combines modern infrastructure with historical richness. Its commitment to public safety and efficient transport systems contributes to a secure environment for tourists.

Norway

Norway offers a tranquil atmosphere and low crime rates. The country’s natural beauty, coupled with a strong social support system, ensures that visitors feel safe throughout their stay.

Japan

Japan is known for its orderly society and high-tech infrastructure. Visitors can enjoy the blend of tradition and modernity while feeling secure in their surroundings.

Denmark

Denmark ranks highly for its safety measures and overall quality of life. Its progressive policies contribute to a safe environment for both residents and visitors.

Portugal

Portugal’s reputation for hospitality and low crime rates make it a desirable destination. The country’s rich culture and scenic coastlines attract travellers seeking safety and adventure.

Spain

Spain offers a diverse range of experiences, from bustling cities to serene beaches. Its commitment to public safety ensures that visitors can explore freely and confidently.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom combines a rich history with modern safety protocols. Visitors can enjoy its diverse attractions, knowing that safety measures are in place to protect them.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is noted for its open-minded culture and low crime levels. Its efficient public transport system and friendly locals contribute to a positive travel experience.

Sweden

Sweden is known for its strong social welfare system and commitment to public safety. Visitors can explore its vibrant cities and picturesque landscapes in a secure environment.

