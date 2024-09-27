Beer, a beverage with a rich history spanning thousands of years, continues to be a popular drink worldwide.

The tradition of brewing and consuming beer is deeply embedded in various cultures, with each nation adding its unique twist to the brewing process.

From the pilsners of the Czech Republic to the craft beers of Poland, the global love for beer continues to thrive, offering a glimpse into how cultures come together over alcohol.

Whether it’s a casual drink at a local bar or a grand celebration at Oktoberfest, beer remains a symbol of togetherness and celebration across the globe.

According to Kirin Beer University Report Global Beer Consumption by Country, České noviny here are the countries with the highest beer consumption per capita.

1. Czech Republic – 188.5 litres per capita

At the top of the list is the Czech Republic, where beer consumption is practically a way of life. For many Czechs, beer isn’t just a drink—it’s a cultural symbol. The country is the birthplace of the famous Pilsner lager, and beer is often more affordable than bottled water in the country. The Czechs take great pride in their beer-making tradition, and visiting one of their pubs offers a glimpse into a social culture centred around beer appreciation.

2. Austria – 107.0 litres per capita

Next up is Austria, another Central European country known for its deep-rooted beer culture. Austrian breweries produce a variety of lagers, wheat beers, and dark ales, and beer plays a significant role in social gatherings. The country’s large beer halls and annual events like the Austrian Beer Festival further emphasise the national passion for beer.

3. Poland – 99.6 litres per capita

Poland’s beer culture has been experiencing a renaissance in recent years, with a surge in local craft breweries popping up across the country. Traditional Polish lagers dominate the market, but there’s also growing interest in experimental beers and brews made from unique ingredients. The Polish people are known to enjoy their beer during casual get-togethers, at outdoor festivals, and while watching sports, making beer a central part of the country’s social fabric.

4. Ireland – 99.3 litres per capita

Ireland is globally known for its pubs and its iconic beer, Guinness. The Irish love for beer extends beyond the stout, with a variety of lagers and ales also enjoying popularity. Beer plays a central role in Irish culture, often accompanying music sessions and lively conversations in pubs that are cornerstones of Irish social life. The nation’s reputation as a beer-consuming country is cemented by both locals and the many tourists who flock to Ireland to experience its pub culture.

5. Lithuania 97.6 litres per capita

Lithuania’s contemporary beer scene is a diverse mix of commercial and craft brews. The country has several well-established breweries, such as Švyturys, Kalnapilis, and Utenos, producing a range of lager, pilsner, and wheat beers. However, over the last decade, the craft beer revolution has made its mark in Lithuania, with microbreweries sprouting up across the country, offering a more experimental range of flavours and styles.

6. Spain – 95.1 litres per capita

While Spain is often associated with wine, beer consumption is also very high in the country. Spaniards enjoy light lagers that are often consumed with tapas, particularly in the warm Mediterranean climate. Beer is popular in social settings, from casual meet-ups at local bars to large family gatherings. Spain’s craft beer industry has been growing in recent years, adding a new dimension to the beer culture.

7. Germany – 93. 3 litres per capita

Germany ranks high on the list, given its global reputation for beer-making. Home to the famous Oktoberfest, Germany boasts a brewing tradition that spans centuries. The country is known for its Reinheitsgebot, or beer purity law, which has regulated beer ingredients for more than 500 years. Germans enjoy a wide variety of beers, from the crisp Pilsner to the dark, malty Dunkel, and their beer gardens are legendary social spaces where the beverage is consumed in large quantities.

8. Estonia – per litres per capita

In Estonia, beer remains a central part of social life. Whether at a traditional sauna session, a midsummer festival (Jaanipäev), or simply a casual gathering with friends, beer is often the beverage of choice. These social occasions have helped maintain beer’s popularity despite shifts in consumption habits.

9. Romania – 91.6 litres per capita

Romania also secures a top position on the list. The nation has witnessed a rise in beer consumption over the years, spurred by its young, urban population. Romania’s beer scene is a blend of local brews and well-known international brands, with the country producing a range of light lagers that are enjoyed at social events, festivals, and family gatherings.

10. Namibia – 90.8 litres per capita

Namibia is a standout on this list, as the only African nation with such high beer consumption. Namibia’s beer tradition is heavily influenced by its German colonial past. The country is famous for its adherence to the German Reinheitsgebot brewing law, which ensures the quality of Namibian beer, particularly the popular Windhoek Lager. Beer is deeply ingrained in Namibian culture and enjoyed at social gatherings, traditional ceremonies, and outdoor braais (barbecues).