Tiwa Savage says she is taking time off music to fight a virus

Nigerian star vocalist, Tiwa Savage has decided to take a break from music for the time being because of a viral infection.

Tiwa Savage did not disclose the name of the virus she contracted, but she said that it was affecting her voice.

The singer, who is well-known for her live performances and music that tops charts, revealed in an emotional message on Tuesday, October 17, that she has been battling a problematic virus infection for several weeks.

“I have been fighting off a virus for the past few weeks,” Tiwa Savage disclosed, “and have been firmly instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.”

Because of this sickness, Tiwa has had to painfully decide to postpone all of her planned events and appearances, including her first-ever headline arena show in London, which has serious ramifications.

Read also: 7 things to know about resurging Nipah virus outbreak

“I am heartbroken, and I am devastated, but I have to do this to save what’s left of my voice,” Tiwa stated on her Instagram page.

She continued by saying that this “pause” was just temporary and apologising to her fans and everyone who was looking forward to her concerts.

“I am sorry, and I promise to be back once I am fully healed.”

Fans and fellow musicians have shown compassion and support in response to the news of Tiwa Savage’s brief absence.

Although Tiwa’s absence from the stage is a huge loss for the music industry, her supporters are still holding out hope that the break will enable her to fully heal and make a comeback that is even more powerful than before.