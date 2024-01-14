Tiwa Savage debuts in a new drama ‘Water and Garri’ on Prime Video

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian singer, is set to make her acting debut in a new Nigerian movie named ‘Water and Garri’ coming on the stable of Prime Video in 2024.

The movie filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana showcases gripping cinematography and storytelling and will be aired exclusively in more than 240 countries worldwide.

According to the producer, the drama tells the story of Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer, who returns to her native home after 10 years away in the USA following a family bereavement.

The movie also displays how Aisha discovered how things have changed at home with violence escalating and tensions being high. As she reconnects with family, old friends, and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

Ayanna Lonian, director of content acquisition at Prime Video, said audiences around the world are looking for well-made, contemporary African stories, and Water and Garri delivers that with a fresh perspective.

“Both Meji Alabi, as film director, and Tiwa Savage, as the lead, have truly delivered a stellar debut alongside the rest of the incredibly talented cast and crew,” Lonian said.

Tiwa Savage said that developing and shooting the film from an idea to launching globally on Prime Video is a dream fulfilled.

“I am excited for my fans and newer audiences to experience this vulnerable side of me that I have never shown. Meji Alabi brought the story to life in such a beautiful way, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” she said.

Jimi Adesanya, producer and Unbound Studios executive said the Studio is thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video which understands the cultural milestone.

Water and Garri is a co-production between Everything Savage, Unbound Studios and JM Films, directed and edited by Meji Alabi, produced by Jimi Adesanya, and written by Comfort Emmanuel, with music by Tiwa Savage. The executive producers are Savage, Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna, Adesanya, and Alabi.

The Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies such as Gen V, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Riches, and Coming 2 America.

Tiwa Savage is a multi-award-winning artist, who just completed a sold-out 2023 North America tour, whose talent fuses Afrobeats, R&B, soul, and pop sounds that tap into audiences all over the world. She began her career as a backup singer for Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Andrea Bocelli, and was the first African artist to sign a global record deal with the Universal Music Group.

Savage has collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, and Chris Martin of Coldplay; co-wrote and sang on Beyonce’s soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift; wrote for Fantasia’s Grammy-nominated album, Back to Me; performed at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 and Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival; and was one of the first African artists to be featured on the cover of Billboard magazine.

She is the first female artist to win an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, included in the BBC’s list of 100 inspirational and innovative women in 2017, crowned one of the “Women Changing Modern Music” by British Vogue, received the Women4Africa Award in 2022, and is one of the most followed African artists on social media.