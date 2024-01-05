Tinubu hails Akindele over ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ record

President Bola Tinubu on Friday hailed Funke Akindele, on her record-setting film, ‘ A Tribe Called Judah’ and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the President also expressed joy over the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.

” I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide a conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu said.

Fuke Akindele’s ” A Tribe Called Judah” recently became the first Nollywood film to hit the N1 billion mark. Akindele became a colossus on the backdrop of being the owner of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time. The film is currently occupying the first three slots, with “A Tribe Called Judah” ranking as number one with over a billion naira in ticket sales.