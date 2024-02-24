The Macallan launch 81 years malt whisky to Nigerian connoisseurs 

The Macallan, Scottish Whisky brand has unveiled its oldest single malt whisky, ‘The Reach’, in Nigeria.

Boasting an 81-year history, ‘The Reach’ is a discernible masterpiece that is expected to delight Nigerian whisky connoisseurs as import of whisky into the country rises year on year.

Nigerian whisky imports is set to reach $18,642,000 by 2026 from $16,950,000 in 2023 according to ReportLinker who also reported that since 2017, the demand grew 2.2 percent year on year at $10.3 billion dollars.

The launch of the whisky, first crafted in 1940, is said to embody the enduring essence that has defined The Macallan brand for two centuries and also represents an extraordinary moment in the history of whisky in Africa.

Kirsteen Campbell, Master Whisky Maker, The Macallan, said, “It is an honour to introduce The Reach, Created during a turbulent time in the world, this extraordinary expression showcases The Macallan’s history, ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character. It’s also a tribute to the people who made this precious whisky, and their enduring spirit which never wavered.”

With only 288 bottles available worldwide, The Macallan’s launch of ‘The Reach’ in Nigeria emphasises its dedication to consistently delivering exceptional whisky experiences for connoisseurs in the country.

While describing the bottle, the company wrote, “Crafted from a single, sherry-seasoned oak cask, the dark and precious whisky finds its home in a decanter(bottle) fashioned from mouth-blown, Lalique crystal. It is cradled upon Sculptor Saskia Robinson’s bronze sculpture masterpiece which represents three hands of key figures in The Macallan’s history.”

Hammed Adebiyi, Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, said, “This is an extraordinary moment for whisky enthusiasts in Nigeria. The Reach is the result of decades of expertise, passed down through generations, and a fusion of tradition and innovation that culminates in a liquid masterpiece.”

The launch of the highly coveted whisky is a pivotal step in the Macallan’s 200-year young anniversary celebration this year.