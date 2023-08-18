The future is in their hands: How today’s kids are changing the world

Children are often seen as the “saviours” of the future, but in today’s world, they are not just passive recipients of what the future holds. Today’s kids are actively shaping the world around them, making a significant impact on various issues and driving positive change in their own little corners beginning from their homes.

Children are changing the world through their activism, innovation, and advocacy. We have seen contributions in areas such as environmental conservation, social justice, and technological advancements.

We have often said that they are young but not foolish, and they have a depth of wisdom which might not be properly enhanced by us parents. Most times, we think their ideas are childish foolish fantasies, only if we would just enjoy the journey of exploration with them. It will birth confidence, and also the fear of failure in our children will be dealt with, and when they become adults, they will see failure as a ladder for growth instead of feeling disempowered. However, we have children who are getting it right around the world even here in Nigeria.

Today’s children are at the forefront of the fight for environmental conservation. They are raising awareness about the importance of protecting our planet and taking action to address issues like climate change, pollution, and deforestation. Through initiatives such as youth-led climate strikes, community clean-up campaigns, and advocacy for sustainable practices, kids are demonstrating their commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future. Their voices and actions are influencing policymakers, businesses, and communities to prioritise environmental stewardship.

I heard of a lady who started a recreational garden park here in Lagos because her children always wanted plants and trees, in fact, the daughter said trees are crying out and plants are looking for a home. It was funny at the time, they had heard of the benefits of their school, and educational programmes on the television, however, there was a burning desire in their hearts, and this birthed the garden which is a source of joy to many and also the environment.

Read also: Despised for no offence, yet Eniola rose above the hate

Children are also actively involved in promoting social justice. They are speaking out against discrimination, racism, and injustice in their classroom, homes communities and beyond. Through regulated social media platforms, programmes are organised for children and community projects.

A school on a Friday was taken aback when the students refused for any teacher to teach them until the head of the school came, and they demanded that the teacher apologise to the student and learn to treat them like humans and not puppets, because one of their classmates was verbally abused by a teacher, and it had affected the child emotionally. The school has taken the right step to retrain its teachers and equip them with emotional intelligence.

In this digital age, children (digital natives) have since begun to embrace technology and are using it as a powerful tool for change and learning. They are harnessing the potential of technology to address pressing issues and create innovative solutions.

From developing applications to combat bullying or promoting mental health awareness, creating learning apps to help them learn better, to using social media platforms to amplify their voices and connect with like-minded individuals globally, children are leveraging technology to make a positive impact. Their digital literacy and creativity are driving advancements in various fields, shaping the future of technology and its applications.

Children are not just advocates for change; they are also actively engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. Children are natural love beings, it’s just in them to help one another, children are better at teaching each other. They are raising funds, organising charity events, and dedicating their time and energy to support the causes they believe in.

Whether it is fundraising for local charities, volunteering at shelters, or participating in humanitarian missions, children are making a difference in their communities and beyond. Their acts of kindness and compassion demonstrate their empathy and commitment to creating a better world for all.

Today’s kids are not waiting for the future to come to them, they are actively shaping it. Through their innovation and advocacy, children are making a significant impact, their voices are being heard, and their actions are inspiring change at local, national, and global levels.

As we recognise the power and potential of today’s children, it is essential to support and empower them as they continue to lead the way towards a brighter and more positive future. The future is indeed in their hands, and they are proving themselves more than capable of creating positive change for generations to come.