Despised for no offence, yet Eniola rose above the hate

Eniola Ajayi is a brilliant, energetic and positive-thinking 27year old lady. She lost her father in a ghastly motor accident and her mother died two years later. She graduated at the age of 25 after studying Economics and hadn’t gotten a job in two years.

She kept applying but she was rejected based on lack of experience.

She finally got a job in a communications company as a low-level clerk. She was a diligent and hardworking employee, but she nursed dreams of a better life. Little did she know that her journey from grass to grace was about to begin. Not without some actions of envy from her colleagues. It bothered her because she wasn’t even a senior staff and she believed it would take her a while to get to their position, she just didn’t understand why they treated her that way.

In the company, Eniola’s duties consisted of filing paperwork, arranging meetings, and running errands for her superiors. Despite the repetitive nature of her job, Eniola approached each task with unwavering determination and a positive attitude. She believed that even the smallest tasks could be opportunities for growth.

Her unwavering dedication did not go unnoticed. Over time, those who envied her began to understand her, except Lanre Johnson, who disliked her for no particular reason she could think of.

She got admired even by her superiors for her ethics and professionalism. One day, the company’s CEO, Chike Okonkwo, saw how Eniola single-handedly organised a chaotic filing system. Impressed by her efficiency and attention to detail, he decided to give her a chance to prove herself further.

Chike called Eniola into his office and offered her a position as his personal assistant. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Eniola accepted the opportunity without hesitation. She saw this as her chance to make a lasting impression and climb the ladder.

As Chike’s personal assistant, her role increased. She managed his calendar, organised high-profile meetings, and handled confidential documents with the utmost discretion.

Her new role meant an opportunity to improve. Her quest to further her education grew as she became even more knowledgeable, but she was willing to serve till the opportunity presented itself.

Eniola’s commitment was beyond remarkable. She was so good that her ability to anticipate Chike’s needs and her exceptional organisational ability earned her his trust and respect. He began involving her in important decision-making processes and requesting her opinion on vital matters.

This boosted her self-confidence and made her see clearly that she could actually contribute to the growth of the business. She began to ask questions and sought how to identify opportunities to contribute beyond her role as a personal assistant.

She did not just think about it, she learnt about it, by asking questions, researching various departments within the company, attending workshops and seminars during her breaks, and identifying projects that would allow her to showcase her skills and acquire new ones.

Her colleagues noticed her zeal and were willing to join forces with her, except Lanre. She made up her mind that she would one day ask him why he behaved the way he did to her, but the time had not come.

One day, the Managing Director of a rival organisation visited Eniola’s office, never one to take such an opportunity to strike up a conversation for granted, the MD was amazed at the depth of her understanding and communication power.

He couldn’t resist offering her a job. He gave her his card and she gave him hers. She was humbled at his kind gesture, but she knew it wasn’t time to leave. Though she appreciated his offer, she <