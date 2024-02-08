The Eclipse Theatre Troupe aims for Guinness World record in theatre performance

The Eclipse Theatre Troupe, an assembly of poets and performers from Nigeria recognised for their great works, has set its sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest theatre performance in Lagos.

Comprising Graciano Enwerem (Sir Grrraciano), Tamara Dogubo, Paul Word Uma, and David Odiase (The 78th Psalmist), this collective of artistic virtuosos is gearing up for an event that promises to transcend boundaries and celebrate Nigerian culture in its purest form.

The troupe, in its address to the press, on Thursday said that the genesis of this audacious endeavour traces back to October 2022, when it delivered a mesmerising performance at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.

Despite facing the loss of a cherished team member, Chijioke Agwu Ndukwe, the troupe’s spirit was reignited in March 2023 following Hilda Baci’s Cookathon record-breaking feat, inspiring them to aim for a Guinness World Record.

Scheduled to unfold between October 12th and 19th, 2024, in Lagos, the cultural heart of Nigeria, the event promises a captivating journey through the art of continuous theatre.

The chosen play for this monumental occasion, titled “THINGS THAT COME IN THE MORNING,” encapsulates the shared struggles, triumphs, and collective narrative of The Eclipse Theatre Troupe.

Graciano Enwerem, the driving force behind the initiative, emphasises, “Our pursuit is not just about achieving a Guinness World Record; it’s about pushing artistic boundaries, sparking conversations, and inspiring a new era of creativity in Nigeria.”

The preparation for this historic event has been marked by creative challenges and logistical intricacies.

Undeterred by these hurdles, the troupe remains resolute in their commitment to elevating Nigeria’s cultural heritage on a global stage.

Tamara Dogubo, an integral member of the ensemble, extends an invitation to the community, stating, “We call upon fellow Nigerians to join us in this unprecedented endeavour. Your support, whether through active participation, financial contributions, or sharing our story, is crucial to realising this monumental dream.”