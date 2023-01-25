Tems becomes first Nigerian artist nominated at the Oscars

Tems has made history again as she becomes the first Nigerian artist to be nominated at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts popularly known as the Oscars. Her work on “Lift Me Up”, the original soundtrack from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna was nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.

The movie itself saw nominations for Best Supporting Actress by Angela Bassett, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Hairstyling, Visual Effects

The 95th Academy Award nominees were announced on January 24, 2023, by M3GAN star Allison Williams and Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed during an online live stream from Beverly Hills, California.

Last year’s Oscar Awards was one to remember as Billie Eilish became the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s, Power of the Dog director Jane Campion became the third woman ever in Oscars history to win the Best Director trophy, and Will Smith won his first Oscar award after an Internet-breaking incident with Chris Rock.

This year’s Oscar Awards ceremony will take place this year on March 12, 2023, and will be hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood bagged multiple nominations for the 2023 awards, including Austin Butler for his portrayal of Elvis and Michelle Yeoh for her masterful performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Will Tems become the first Nigerian to win an Oscar?