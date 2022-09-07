TAFTA opens call for entries to empower over 65,600 Nigerian Youths

Leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has announced the launch of a new learning cohort for its art academy, TAFTA (Terra Academy for the Arts). Applications for the free-to-attend training would commence from August 15 till September 15, 2022.

Boasting over 2,000 trained students since inception, the academy will run for six weeks and feature impactful courses by handpicked experts in the industry.

Commenting on the programme’s launch, Bolanle Austen-Peters, chief executive officer, Terra Kulture, said, “We are delighted to formally launch a platform that provides free education and employment opportunities for youths seeking to thrive in arts and business. TAFTA’s purpose is to provide youth, especially females, with foundational training, support, internships, employment opportunities, and connections to financial services.”

Regarding the academy’s entry requirement, Austen-Peters says, “The entry requirement is a minimum of senior secondary school qualifications. All classes will include an introductory section taught in English; however, local instructors will be available at each centre to assist students if any translation of course material is needed.

Terra Kulture is committed to promoting Nigeria’s rich linguistic diversity, arts, and culture. Through the various renowned productions and reputable projects such as TAFTA. TAFTA hopes to train 65,000 youths over five years, representing outreach at a low cost. With a 10 percent attrition rate, TAFTA will create at least 59,040 new jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Interested participants are encouraged to apply here https://terraacademyforarts.com/tafta-registration-form/