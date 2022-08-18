Sony Music opens office in Lagos, Appoints Godwin Tom as MD

Top international music labels are rapidly extending their operations all across Africa as Sony Music Publishing opens a new office in Lagos, Nigeria with the company appointing Godwin Tom as Managing Director who will report to Guy Henderson, President, International.

Sony Music says that Tom’s 20 years of experience, deep understanding of the African music industry, and fostering relationships with top stakeholders in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, will further the company’s global reach and support its growing roster of songwriters and composers across the region.

As the CEO of iManage Africa, Tom worked alongside top talent including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya, Yung6ix, Jessy Jagz, Rooftop MCs, and many more.

Over the last few years, Godwin with his ‘Music Business Academy for Africa’ initiative, an e-learning platform dedicated to training the next generation of music and entertainment professionals has helped to structure the ecosystem of the music business in Nigeria.

Tom in the press statement said, “Africa has so much talent, culture, and uniqueness to share with the rest of the world and I am excited to be a part of the incredible global network of teams that will help build a home for Africa’s best songwriters.”

Guy Henderson, Sony Music Publishing President, International, stated “As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the market, as well as his background in music industry education make him the perfect leader for our business,”

He added that with the team in Nigeria and South Africa, Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an ongoing acceleration in its global African footprint.