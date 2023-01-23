Segun Runsewe, NCAC boss, commiserates with Anyiam Osigwe family over AMAA president’s death

Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and president, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), has described the death of Peace Anyiam Osigwe, founder, Africa Movie Awards (AMAA), as painful loss to Nigerian cultural and creative sector.

Runsewe said her death has left a vacuum difficult to fill and prayed that God gives the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear the sudden loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths.

“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I commiserate with the Anyiam Osigwe family.

Peace Anyiam Osigwe, who was also the president, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital at 53 years old.

Similarly, the NCAC boss also commiserates with Chika Balogun, former director general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHOTOUR), who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Muslim rites of passage.

“Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we at NCAC send our heartfelt condolences, wishing her to stay strong over the loss of her husband,” Runsewe stated.

To the culture media family, Runsewe prays and sends condolences to Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku, of Just Tours, both who lost their father and mother respectively.

“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.

“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents’ passage. Please remain strong,” Runsewe prayed.