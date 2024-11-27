Rise of digital fashion exhibitions

When Amaka Udo, a celebrated Nigerian fashion designer, attended her first Lagos Fashion Week over two decades ago, she was hailed as a visionary. Her bold use of adire fabrics and modern tailoring had catapulted her brand into the limelight, earning her collaborations with local celebrities and even a feature in Vogue.

Yet, in 2024, as she scrolled through her phone, she couldn’t help but feel a pang of inadequacy.

Her Instagram feed was flooded with posts from global brands showcasing virtual runway shows, interactive exhibitions, and digital-only collections. A 3D-rendered Gucci dress sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) for a price that could fund an entire collection of hers.

The Metaverse Fashion Week had drawn millions of attendees, and South Africa’s leading designers had just launched a fully virtual exhibition accessible worldwide. Amaka wondered if her years of crafting stunning garments by hand were being overshadowed by an unstoppable digital tide.

At first, she resisted. “Fashion is tactile,” she told herself. “People want to touch and feel the fabric.” But reality soon hit: younger designers were gaining international recognition by embracing digital tools. Her niece, a Gen Z content creator, teased her about being “too analogue,” and her sales began to stagnate as buyers increasingly gravitated toward tech-savvy competitors.

Determined to evolve, Amaka took her first steps into the digital world. She enrolled in an online course on 3D garment design, teamed up with a local tech startup to experiment with augmented reality (AR) fittings, and joined a global fashion platform that allowed her to sell virtual versions of her signature designs. At first, the process was overwhelming, but by the end of the year, she had hosted her first digital exhibition—a virtual showroom where attendees from Lagos, New York, and Tokyo could explore her designs from their homes.

Amaka’s journey reflects the challenges and opportunities Nigerian fashion creators face in embracing digital exhibitions. This growing trend is redefining the global fashion industry, and Nigerian designers must adapt or risk being left behind.

The Global Growth of Digital Fashion Exhibitions

Adoption and Expansion

Globally, digital exhibitions are transforming the way fashion is consumed. Luxury brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Louis Vuitton have pioneered the trend, using platforms such as Decentraland and The Fabricant to host virtual showcases.

The Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW), for example, has become a landmark event, drawing millions of attendees and setting a new standard for interactive, accessible fashion experiences.

In South Africa, designers have embraced hybrid events, blending physical showcases with digital components. The AFI Fastrack initiative introduced virtual collections and live-streamed runway shows, significantly expanding their audience base.

Kenya, on the other hand, has leveraged social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube to host live fashion exhibitions, allowing emerging designers to connect directly with a global audience.

Benefits of Digital Exhibitions

Global Reach: Virtual showcases eliminate geographical barriers, allowing designers to reach international audiences.

Sustainability: Digital exhibitions reduce the environmental footprint of traditional runway shows.

Interactivity: Technologies like AR and VR create immersive experiences, allowing consumers to virtually “try on” garments.

Challenges for Nigerian Fashion Creators

Technological Barriers

The high cost of entry into digital exhibitions—due to software, expertise, and marketing—limits access for many designers. Infrastructure issues like unreliable internet connectivity compound the problem.

Digital Literacy

Many Nigerian designers lack the technical skills needed to create 3D models or host virtual showcases. Training and mentorship programs are essential to bridge this gap.

Financial Constraints

Creating virtual exhibitions or digital-only collections requires significant investment. For smaller brands, this can be prohibitive without external funding or collaborations.

Opportunities for Nigerian Designers

Leveraging Cultural Heritage

‘Nigeria’s rich textile traditions, such as aso oke, adire, and ankara, can be presented in innovative digital formats. Storytelling through virtual platforms can attract global audiences seeking authentic African narratives.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Collaborations with tech startups and international platforms can help Nigerian designers access the tools and expertise needed to create digital showcases.

Hybrid Models

Combining physical fashion shows with digital components can offer the best of both worlds. For instance, Lagos Fashion Week could introduce a virtual runway segment, broadening its reach.

E-commerce and NFTs

Designers can monetise digital collections through NFTs or integrate AR fitting rooms into e-commerce platforms, enhancing customer experiences.

Comparative Analysis: South Africa, Kenya, and Global Trends

South Africa

South African designers have successfully incorporated digital elements into their showcases. Events like SA Fashion Week have live-streamed runway shows and offered virtual access to collections, helping brands like Maxhosa Africa reach global audiences.

Kenya

Kenya’s use of social media as a platform for virtual exhibitions has empowered emerging designers to gain visibility. Platforms like Instagram Live and YouTube have become essential tools for engaging with audiences.

Global Trends

International brands are leading the charge with digital fashion weeks and virtual reality experiences. The Metaverse has emerged as a major platform, with brands creating virtual stores and NFT collections to complement their physical offerings.

Conclusion

Amaka Udo’s journey mirrors the larger narrative of Nigeria’s fashion industry in the face of digital transformation. Digital exhibitions are no longer a futuristic concept but a necessary evolution in the global fashion landscape. By embracing technology, leveraging cultural heritage, and fostering collaborations, Nigerian fashion creators can not only keep pace with global trends but also set new standards.

The question is no longer whether to adapt but how quickly Nigerian designers can rise to the challenge and turn the digital wave into a tidal force for growth and innovation.

