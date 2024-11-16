Africa Fashion Week 2024: CEOs, MDs, first ladies to adorn the runway

Every year different designers come to showcase on the runway at the Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria (AFWN) but this year will see the majesty of African fashion.

There would be a lot of royal regalia representing different tribes and cultures in Africa and Nigeria. Chief Executive Officers and managing directors

of companies as well as first ladies will have catwalk on the runway to inspire and encourage the designers.

This was disclosed by Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder, Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria & London who spoke during a press conference to announce plans for this year’s Africa Fashion Week.

According to her, in 2019 when her husband, the Ooni of Ife did a little catwalk at the Africa Fashion Week, the idea was to promote ‘Made in Nigeria’ and encourage the designer who put together his outfit.

“Preserving the Nigerian textile is really important because our textiles like Adire has just come back now. Prior to the resurgence of Adire, a lot of our textiles had died. In the 60s, we had over 200 textile factories in Nigeria, especially in the north but now we only about three.

“So, reviving, promoting and preserving our textiles is important because it is also an income and job generator as well. We need to start seeing these things beyond the surface and see the employment that goes into it. We need to see who made the textiles,” Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi said.

Beyond the glamour and grit, for 10 and 14 years, Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria and London have fostered the growth of African fashion creatives and become a springboard with which talents and fashion designers have used to rise to global recognition.

“We believe creativity requires supportive platforms. Since 2011, we’ve exhibited over 3,000 African brands locally and internationally ”

Beyond showcasing, the show has continued to educate global audiences about African fashion, preserve cultural heritage in textiles through initiatives like Adire textile training and production hub

Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi said her primary vision is empowering fashion creatives for financial sustainability.

She hinted that by 2030, Africa would need 450 million jobs for its youth, necessitating a shift from traditional curriculum to future-focused skills training.

“Today, we see significant skills transfer: lawyers becoming content creators, doctors turning into chefs,” she said.

She listed the ultimate vision at Africa Fashion Weeks to include creating jobs through creativity, generating wealth, alleviate poverty and educate through the creative sector

Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi said that the fashion industry’s value chain offers vast job opportunities to include design and production, designers, textile artists, tailors, photographers, videographers,

content creators, models, makeup artists, hair stylists and

fashion stylists.

She said the platform also showcases

producers, technical producers (lighting, sound), DJs, backstage managers,

digital marketers, administrative assistants, dressers, show callers, creative directors and wardrobe managers.

“Platforms like Africa Fashion Weeks Nigeria and London create jobs across the fashion industry.

“By fostering entrepreneurship, skills training, and job creation, we empower African fashion creatives to thrive,” she added.

Speaking at the event, Chidinma Okoli representative of Sterling Bank, which is a partner for Africa Fashion Week said Sterling bank has long championed transformative initiatives, from Agric Summit Africa to the Africa Social Impact Summit.

Okoli said these platforms allow the bank to drive positive change, and now, with its partnership with AFWN, the bank is excited to amplify the creative economy’s role in Nigeria’s growth.

“With the fashion sector contributing billions of naira annually to Nigeria’s GDP and growing at a remarkable rate, this partnership is a natural extension of our mission to nurture economic development, job creation, and cultural innovation.

“Through this partnership, we are committed to making AFWN a platform for amplifying Nigerian talent, creativity, and sustainable growth,” she added.

The event is scheduled to hold from 6th – 8th of December, 2024.

Share