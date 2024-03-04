Rihanna earns $6.3m more after singing at Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding

Rihanna, one of the youngest female billionaires in 2024,with a net worth of $1.4 bn (N2.24tn), a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur earns $6.3m (N10.08bn)for singing at the billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding event.

Rihanna made a comeback with her first full-length concert in eight years, commanding a notable fee of $6.3 million for her performance at the private pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest individual in Asia with an astonishing net worth of $112 billion, hosted an extravagant pre-wedding celebration for his son, Anant Ambani.

The event taking place in Jamnagar, India, the lavish gathering accommodated around 1,200 guests, including prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Gates. This extravagant event provides a preview of the upcoming wedding between Anant and Radhika set for July .

Despite headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and making a significant appearance at the previous year’s Academy Awards, Rihanna’s presentation at Anant and Radhika’s wedding marked her first full concert since November 2016.

The Barbadian singer entertained the audience with a performance of 19 songs, including popular hits like “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “We Found Love,” “Umbrella,” “Stay,” and “Diamonds.”