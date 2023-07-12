Recording Academy announces entry dates for 66th Grammy Awards

The music industry is buzzing with anticipation as the Recording Academy has unveiled the entry dates for the highly anticipated 66th Grammy Awards. From July 17 to August 31, 2023, musicians, producers, and songwriters will have the opportunity to submit their best work for consideration.

To guide hopeful participants through the online entry process, the Academy has also scheduled a captivating live webinar on July 17, 2023. This comprehensive walkthrough promises to demystify the intricate submission procedures by providing an exclusive preview of the OEP website, ensuring that talented artists are well-prepared to submit their work for consideration at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Ten talented Nigerians, Dolapo “tGM” Amusat, Mariam Aduke Abass, Fliptyce, Osi Suave, Titi Adesanya, Bugo Arinze, Bigiano, Deola Jayesimi, Kolapo Oladapo and Joey Akan, have recently been added to the esteemed new class of Recording Academy members. This recognition underscores the global impact and growing influence of Afrobeats music on the international stage.

As the music industry continues to evolve, the Recording Academy remains committed to embracing talent from around the world. The inclusion of Nigeria as Recording Academy members signifies the increasing recognition and appreciation of Nigerian music on a global scale. Their expertise and contributions will undoubtedly shape the future of the music industry and pave the way for more diverse voices to be heard.

The Recording Academy has announced November 10, 2023 as the dates where nominees will be announced and February 4, 2023 as the award dates. Musicians and artists worldwide eagerly await the opportunity to showcase their talent and potentially join the ranks of Grammy Award nominees.

As the Grammys continue to be a prestigious platform for recognizing excellence in music, this announcement fuels excitement among industry insiders, signaling another remarkable year ahead.