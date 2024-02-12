Radisson Hotel Group launches new career development proposition

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide meaningful career moments and advancement possibilities globally, Radisson Hotel Group has launched several new career development tools and initiatives, including the Group’s first-ever Global Career Month.

Radisson Hotel Group is a leading, dynamic, and inclusive employer, which offers numerous career and advancement opportunities to its 70,000+ team members to grow professionally and personally. One of its cultural beliefs, ‘We grow talent, talent grows us’, is at the core of the constant development ethos.

In 2023, Radisson Hotel Group was recognized as the third best employer worldwide in Travel and Leisure by Forbes Magazine, a true sign of the profound commitment to the workforce.

This is the third consecutive year that Radisson Hotel Group has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Employers and marks an increase in the Group’s ranking since last year.

The Group seized the opportunity to create a dynamic career growth proposition that aligns with the changing expectations of hospitality professionals. Grounded in three pillars – Broad, Clear, and Fast – the Group’s career proposition offers a dynamic approach to professional growth, irrespective of one’s background or origin. The Broad facet opens doors to the Group’s growing international portfolio in over 95 countries, emphasizing cross-functional mobility and clear policies for international assignments. Clear brings structure and transparency with defined career tracks, career mapping tools, and personalized learning opportunities. Fast injects dynamism in each team member’s role with career acceleration programs, leadership commitment, and defined growth timelines.

To offer more interactive and digital development opportunities, the Group launched its first online Global Career Month in September 2023.The initiative played a pivotal role in elevating the Group’s new career proposition by providing key insights into executive career paths and fostering engaging conversations about how to build dynamic and fulfilling careers at Radisson Hotel Group.

The inaugural Career Month featured over 45 internal and external speakers, including all members of Radisson Hotel Group’s executive committee, who together hosted over 40 engaging and targeted virtual sessions. The sessions united more than 1,000 team members online every day, reaching over 3,000 participants during the full Career Month, and created local impact through on-property activation. Team members had the opportunity to engage with the RHG leaders and experts to learn about their tips and tricks to build a memorable career, to be inspired by stories of successful team members who have had strong career paths at Radisson Hotel Group, to network with other team members, and to gain insightful knowledge about the tools and systems available to support their career growth.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we want to continue being the employer of choice by continuously attracting and growing talent, and by offering all the tools our team members need to develop meaningful careers with us. People are our greatest asset, and we are building strong hospitality professionals and training future leaders every day. Especially in today’s competitive talent market, we want to remind existing and future team members of the huge growth and development opportunities available around the world with Radisson Hotel Group,” says Iñigo Capell, executive vice president & global people and resources officer.

Naresh Bhatt, Chef De Partie, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Career Month participant noted, “The Career Month seminars were really helpful and insightful. I found the talks by the executive committee truly inspiring to learn about the different career paths they followed to reach their prominent positions. Working for an international company like Radisson Hotel Group offers so many opportunities, and the seminars helped me develop a clear path of how I can grow within the company both personally and professionally to achieve my goals.”

As Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand globally with the aim of growing the business exponentially, its dedication to being a top employer in the hospitality industry remains steadfast with further dynamic new career development programs and initiatives set to be launched in 2024.