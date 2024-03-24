Preserving Africa’s heritage through fashion & style: A deep dive into Guzangs brand

Afrocentric fashion is more than just a visual delight; it’s a phenomenon that evokes a deep sense of connection and pride.

Each piece not only enhances your appearance but also resonates with your roots, regardless of where you wear it. With every wear, you honor your heritage, express your identity, and showcase your innate creativity.

One woman that understands this clearly is the visionary founder of the Guzangs brand, Idelle Taye.

Taye has made it her mission to showcase the rich depth and incredible diversity of African fashion and prints, extending beyond the runway to include photography and newer platforms.

Sara Sozanni Maino (a foremost fashion advocate), when talking about the potential impact of the Guzangs brand, believes that “Africa has a rich culture, history, and story. More so, African designers are creative with a strong drive to showcase their culture and creativity to a global stage.”

Picture immersing yourself in this rich essence, harnessing its power to craft an intriguing collection of pieces that captivate customers and keep them coming back for more.

Then, taking it a step further by extending the impact of your service to attract a multitude of stakeholders, even competitors.

This transcends mere ambition or entrepreneurship; it becomes a vision that aligns and harmonizes all interests, sparking a movement that enhances bottom lines, provides young industry entrants with a viable platform, and fosters a more open and level playing field for all stakeholders. This is the story of Guzangs.

Thursday, March 14th, 2024, marked a pivotal moment as the spotlight shone on the creative director behind the brand. Idelle Taye made her debut at the prestigious Lala’s Lagos, in captivating the elite of the fashion world with the mesmerizing journey of Guzangs, from its humble origins to its current stature as a fashion powerhouse.

The ambiance was intimate, with a delectable four-course meal and hors d’oeuvres served to a lively crowd engaged in a table-talk style conversation delving deep into African fashion.

In a moment that stood out, effortlessly, she shared her passion for African fashion and how it has continuously inspired people over the years.

She emphasized the need for recognizing African fashion, which is precisely what the Guzangs platform aims to achieve. According to her, “African fashion is incredibly diverse. While styles like Dashikis and Ankaras are iconic, they represent just a fraction of the richness found across the continent. Our goal is to create a platform for African fashion creatives to showcase their work, attract global attention, and reap the rewards they deserve.”

The event’s attendees, including fashion designers, actors, musicians, and various stakeholders in the creative realm, were thrilled by the sector’s accomplishments thus far. They eagerly shared tangible suggestions for enhancing the ecosystem and discussed the next steps needed to further propel the industry forward.

Ayodeji Adebayo, Co-founder of Deji and Kola, a leading fashion brand, emphasized the critical need for enhancements in production, logistics, supply chain, and other pivotal sectors essential for delivering fashion pieces to end users. He believes that such improvements will significantly boost the exposure and visibility that the industry greatly needs.

African fashion has roots that extend as far back as history itself. It boasts an ever-evolving range of styles, pieces, and elements, from fabrics embellished with luxurious ornaments to a myriad of creative patterns that truly capture attention.

The convergence of sister industries like film and fashion is truly captivating. When it comes to preserving heritage, collaborations are a lasting strategy for cross-pollinating markets, ultimately extending brand reach.

Deyemi Okanlawon, award-winning actor (in attendance), reminisced about how he was inspired by Tom Ford’s costume design in one of his movies, igniting his passion to incorporate fashion into film production. This vision came to fruition in his first production, “All’s Fair in Love.” He strongly believes that fashion has the ability to influence and enhance all other forms of creative expression.

In the same vein, renowned Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong echoed this sentiment, noting how the recent Oscars included a fashion category, a feat made possible through collaboration – something he believes is crucial for Africa as well.

Other prominent figures in Nigeria’s creative scene were also present at the event – including – Deyemi Okanlawon, David Etim-Effiong, Eso Dike, Imanse, Enyinna Nwigwe, Uche, Akin and a host of top-notch Nigerian fashion designers.

Since 2022, the platform has emerged as a thought leader in the fashion industry, attracting thousands of visitors month after month. It has become a go-to destination for Africa’s vibrant fashion talents and enthusiasts to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition.

The brand is driven by a core mission of preserving African heritage through fashion and style. By showcasing the diversity and richness of these brands on an international platform, cross-collaboration and access to new markets become more accessible.

This, in turn, leads to increased income for young creatives and contributes significantly to per capita income and Nigeria’s GDP.

Founder Idelle Taye sees the fashion industry as the ready solution to the challenges highlighted by guests. In her remarks, she asserted, “The continent of Africa is a gem, and I consider it an honor to be on this journey where we rediscover the craftsmanship and heritage of African fashion.”

Guzangs has continued to restate its promise in being the voice for Africa’s brimming fashion minds looking for a ready platform to showcase the best of African works. This is in line with its vision to resonate Africa’s unending fashion potential for world exploration.