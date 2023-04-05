Plants that help your skin glow

Everyone wants to have a glowing skin but most people think it takes a fortune to achieve this. The good thing is that beyond moisturisers that help the skin glow, there are also plants that you can take to help achieve the same goal.

Sometimes you may not need to change your cosmetics; it may just be your diet and lifestyle.

It is therefore important to look at glowing skin and some of the best plants for healthy skin.

Glowing skin can mean different things. The term in the cosmetic world refers to awake and healthy skin, not dull or dry. The skin barrier is textured with a natural glow or sheen.

Still, you need not wear makeup to have glowing skin but can work towards it to get healthier skin. Your skin will appear smooth, have no human skin hydration, and be even in skin tone. Yet, when we speak about healthy skin, it is still not perfect, as it is not attainable.

You will still have typical characteristics like visible pores, fine lines/wrinkles, birthmarks, and occasional blemishes.

People have used flowers and plants for centuries in medicine and beauty products. You may be surprised you already have a plant sitting on the windowsill with skincare qualities. So, check out these plants to get healthy skin and make skincare solutions.

In an article by Plantly, it lists and explains plants that can give you a glowing skin.

Aloe vera

The miracle worker of plants is the popular Aloe plant that helps with different skin ailments. Aloe Vera is known as the plant of immortality by ancient Egyptians. Do you have sunburn? Then rub some Aloe Vera gel on your inflamed skin to treat burns.

Aloe Vera produces a clear gel to heal wounds, containing two hormones, Auxin and Gibberellins. These hormones help stimulate the growth of new cells. Hence, it can cut down acne scarring. What’s more, it is easy to grow and fast to heal.

Another benefit is you can ingest it by eating it raw or better cooked to provide the immune system with up to 20 amino acids and seven enzymes. Also, use it as a topical by breaking the leaf open to use the gel inside on the skin.

It is a natural moisturizer you can make part of your daily skincare routine. The gel contains Vitamin C and E to keep the skin firm and retain moisture to make it look its best. The plant does excellent in dry conditions in cactus potting soil with good drainage.

Bay Leaf

For glowing skin, your immune system needs to be healthy. The best way to achieve this is by growing bay leaves in your herb garden. It helps combat aging to bacterial infections while it reduces inflammation to speed up healing.

Bay leaf deserves honors as a botanical skin care product. The bay leaf belongs to the Laurel tree and is ground into a fine powder to add to your home skin care remedies. Moreover, this great plant you can toss to your stews or soups to help soothe upset stomachs and helps with digestion.

It boosts heart health and helps blood flow to keep sugar levels down. In addition, you can grind the leaves to use as a face moisturizer, which helps lighten dark spots. It also alleviates joint pain when applied topically.

Calendula

The vibrant flower you can grow at home. The plant works well for healthier skin. It will brighten up the garden, and it will give you glowing skin. The oil you derive from the flowers to use in different ways.

The oil has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe dry patchy skin and other irritations. Furthermore, it helps speed up wound healing for acne, cuts, and wounds. Add the flowers to your homemade lotion, hair products, or salve.

For added moisture, apply it to your chapped lips or dry skin. Even if you have a brown thumb, grow the calendula in full sun to partial shade in rich organic soil. Pinch off the spent blooms to extend the blooming.

Chamomile

Do you love plants? You will then have a chamomile plant bursting with alpha-bisabolol, apigenin, and chamazulene. These three important components help rejuvenate dead cells and clarify the skin.

Grow it in your herb patch, as scientific evidence states it is suitable for all skin types. It has properties that fight inflammation and works well with sensitive skin. Also, the herb has hydrating benefits, and even drinking a cup of chamomile tea has health benefits.

It helps with sleeping, alleviates headaches, and is ideal for people suffering from IBS to help boost the immune system. In addition, you can place some chamomile tea bags around the eyes to reduce dark circles.

Cucumber

Using fresh cucumber provides good health with antioxidants to combat skin aging. Cucurbitacins and cucumerin help fight skin inflammation. What’s more, it is filled with Vitamin C and K with other antioxidants to fight dark circles around the eyes.

In the crunchy produce, you find Vitamin B5 to help retain skin moisture, and the silica promotes collagen production to combat wrinkles. So, add it to your drinking water as a vegan face wash.

Green tea leaves

Pull out your tea cup and use that green tea for skin rejuvenation. It will help flush out toxins, and when you apply it topically, it heals blemishes and scars. Furthermore, the antioxidants delay aging and combat skin damage.

Green tea is excellent for weight loss and helps decrease the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and bad cholesterol. Placing cool green tea bags under the eyes helps remove dark circles. Or combine the leaves with honey and lemon juice for a face mask.

The best way to grow green tea plants is in sandy soil, full sun, and partial shade. Add some mulch to the outdoor plants to retain moisture and remove dead buds when you harvest the young leaves.