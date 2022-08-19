Over 300 million streams: A boom for Kizz Daniel on Boomplay

If you have been following Kizz Daniel, a Nigerian Afropop singer, you will be delighted in the good tidings trailing the entertainer.

The Afropop singer, who is currently on his Afroclassic tour 2022, has been living up to fans expectations with superb performances on stage.

Though, he had a little issue with the Tanzanian leg of the tour, he also cleared the air on the alleged arrest by police, noting that it was just for questioning, while apologizing to the Tanzanian fans and promising more excitement on stage in Dar-es-Salam, the Tanzanian capital city, which he delivered.

However, amid the global tour and Buga, which is one of the biggest songs rocking major cities, Kizz Daniel is having an impressive year. He records another artistic landmark as the first artist to hit 300 million total streams on Boomplay, making him the current most streamed artiste on the platform.

Leading the way in those streams include some of Kizz Daniel’s most acclaimed projects, such as “Barnabas” EP with 133.5 million streams, “King of Love” with 39 million streams, No Bad Songs with 22.1 million streams, and his most streamed single “1” at 82 million streams.

Having recorded mainstream success with “Buga” featuring Tekno, which has also been largely described as a masterstroke, the single continues to enjoy massive reception. Buga was reported to have accumulated 1 million streams within 24 hours of release on Boomplay and has since retained the top spot in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Togo, Zambia, DRC, Benin and Sierra Leone.

Furthering recent milestone announcements from Boomplay, Kizz Daniel’s 300 million streaming feat also signals astronomical growth levels in the music industry regarding music consumption and streaming culture. Earlier in April 2022, Boomplay announced that Kizz Daniel became the first artiste to hit 100,000,000 project-based streams in less than six months with his fourth studio project “Barnabas EP.”

With this feat, Kizz Daniel becomes the leader of Boomplay’s Golden Club, which also houses Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Rayvanny, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Naira Marley, Ruger, Black Sherif and Simi.

As Afrobeats continues to relish democratized access and resounding applause on the global stage, Boomplay’s prominence in music streaming and amplifying homegrown talents will see to an iteration of its global dominance.

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited, which houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news and allows its users to stream and download their favourite songs and videos and subscribe to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play. Boomplay currently has over 70 million monthly active users (MAU) with a catalogue of over 80 million songs.

The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com.

The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon.