Omawumi to release 5th Album on International Youth Day

Two years after her husband’s inspired EP, In her Feelings, multitalented Afrobeat singer and songwriter and co-Founder Hermanes Media, Omawumi is set to officially release her 5th body of work titled “Love, Deep, High Life” (LDHL) on International Youth Day, August 12, 2021.

The hint was given via Omawumi’s Instagram account following the release of her single ‘Bullshit’. According to Omawumi, the LDHL Album presents ten amazing songs that feature top-rated Nigerian artists as Brymo, Waje, Phyno, and Ric Hassani. The album speaks to topics as love, family, relationships, and societal entanglements.

“This album project is important to me and I am very intentional about it because I’m making a conscious effort to keep in mind timeless lessons that reflect on the way we live that we do not take into account. These lessons cut across our relationships, politics, family, religion, and more,” Omawumi said.

She further added that the LDHL album highlights the beauty of life and why you should live to the fullest. “Starting this August 12th, the album will be available on all digital platforms.”

Omawumi’s first introduction to the music scene came after the Idols West Africa reality show in 2007. She has since made a career through making intersectional music that fuses pop with traditional folk elements in storytelling.

She is also one of the most prolific live performers in Africa and has performed over a dozen concerts across the African continent. Her previous albums include Wonder Woman, Lasso of Truth, Timeless, and In Her Feelings.

There are ten songs on the album tracklist namely Joy, Billionaire (Go baby), My Darling ft Waje, My Life Ft Phyno, BS, Sugar Baby, Milk & Honey Ft BrymO, Coast to Coast Ft Ric Hassani, Fefe, and Mr. Whiny. To pre-order album, go to https://omawumi.ffm.to/lovedeephighlife