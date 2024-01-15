Obi Asika appointed DG, National Council for Arts and Culture

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, January 12, 2023, appointed Obi Asika, Convener, the Omniverse, as the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Presidency, released a statement on Friday, January 12, containing a list of 11 Chief Executive Officers appointed for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

Ali Nuhu, Nollywood and Kannywood veteran was appointed Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation while Tola Akerele was appointed Director General, National Theatre. Some other notable appointment include Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board; Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture; and Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

Other appointees include, Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art; Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria; Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation and Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The statement says that to strengthen and expand the creative industry, the President has instructed the appointees to carry out their responsibilities with utmost professionalism, diligence, and patriotism.

Obi Asika is the founder and CEO of Storm 360. Storm 360 has influenced the careers of various Nigerian entertainers, including Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Sasha P, General Pype, L.O.S., Ms Jaie, Tosin Martins, and Yung 6ix.

He has been influencing the intersection of art, technology, and entrepreneurship for three years as a co-convener of the Africa Soft Power Project since June 2020. Since January 2016, he has been committed to community-driven innovation in Onitsha, as evidenced by his founding role at the Iba Ajie Asika Resource Centre.

Asika holds a notable position in the entertainment and music industry with participation in television shows and events like MTN Project Fame, the Nigerian World Cup Village for FIFA 99, Big Brother, the Calabar Music Festival, and more.

Obi’s corporate contributions are seen in roles such as Non-Executive Director at PPC Nigeria Ltd for 14 years and as Founder and Chairman of Dragon Africa. His involvement also reaches the political sphere, where he serves as Senior Special Assistant to the President for social media.