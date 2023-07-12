Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke is dead

Popular Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke, has been confirmed died. Joseph Okechukwu, a Nollywood filmmaker who announced her death on his Instagram page, said she died on Tuesday night.

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

“Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory” he posted.

Cynthia Nkiru was born on 20th April 1960 in Enugu State in the southeastern part of Nigeria. She always plays the role of a good mother, grandmother, royal queen and mother-in-law in Nollywood movies.

She has acted in several movies that include King Jaja of Opobo, Osuofia in London, Second Chance, Coronation, Otollo, Sound of Love, Second Burial, Lion Finger, Hidden Tears, MegaMama, Mr Ibu’s Wedding Day, and many others.