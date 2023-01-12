Nigeria’s Dj Damifresh emerged 1st runner up at Afrochella, Tunecore Competition

Adeniyi Michael Damilola Professionally known as DJ Damifresh from Lagos emerged as the 1st runner-up at the Rising DJ Competition organised by Afrochella in collaboration with Tunecore.

Held at the Afrofuture (fka Afrochella) Music Museum in Accra, Ghana, the event brought together DJs from across Africa to compete. Three finalists that emerged were made to duel for the top prize with Ethan Thomas, a Ghanaian DJ and producer based in New York emerging as the winner.

All contestants were asked to put together a 15-minute mixtape. DJ Damifresh was selected to the next round of final 10.

For the next round to select the final 3, the 10 contestants were tasked with creating a short-video mix optimized for social media, then a voting link was shared for fans of the 10 contestants to vote for their favorites. DJ Damifresh was part of the final 3, after voting.

After the contest, DJ Damifresh was hosted by the Afrofuture team (fka Afrochella) to the 2-day festival (28th & 29th Dec), which was held at the EL-WAK Stadium Accra – with amazing performances from artistes, such as: Kwesi Arthur, Kuamie Eugene, King Promise, Gyakie, Kidi, Ayra Starr, Fireboy, Stonebwoy, Fally Ipupa, Shatta Wale, Pheelz, Asake, Burna Boy and many others.