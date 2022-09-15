Nigerians to get more value from viewership as first TV infomercial debuts

Nigerians will be getting more value from TV viewership as TV shopping platform, ShopEX, is set to launch Nigeria’s first TV infomercial across select DSTV channels this September as it celebrates 40,000 transactions with customers since its launch in 2020.

Featuring Mercy Johnson, TV star, and social media celebrity chef Tola (aka ‘Diary of a Kitchen lover’) and Chef Dee, the 15-minute shows will showcase ShopEX’s best-selling products – The Copper Chef and The Power XL Airfryer. Customers will be able to purchase the products ‘live’ by calling the number on their TV screens or visiting the ShopEX website.

“We are really excited about this milestone and are incredibly grateful to our tens of thousands of customers who have invested love and trust in the ShopEX brand. We are also proud to have produced Nigeria’s first long-form infomercial that allows viewers to see our world-class products in use. We will continue striving to innovate the shopping landscape in West Africa by offering high quality goods to our customers wherever and however they shop, be it via TV, online or social media,” said Olajumoke Kujero, country manager of ShopEX.

Direct Response TV (DRTV) popularly known as ‘teleshopping’ or ‘TV-shopping’ may be new in these parts but it has proven to be a successful model across the globe for getting TV viewers to purchase products from the comfort of their homes by ‘calling the number on the screen’.

Pioneered in the 80s by the likes of QVC and The Home Shopping Channel in the US, teleshopping has recently seen a decline in user engagement as viewers’ transition from TV to other digital offerings.

But that does not seem to have stemmed interest in Nigeria, as the country is seeing increasing TV viewership numbers, as it fulfills its digital switch over (DSO) ambitions to become the largest Free view TV audience in the world, with 33 million homes.

In any event, ShopEX customers can also purchase products via social media – Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp as well as online.

Speaking on the infomercials, Oyindamola Olaniyan, the company’s head of marketing, saysm “We love bringing best-selling products from across the globe to our customers here in Nigeria. Products we know will enable them to make better lifestyle choices like how to cook healthy meals, exercise, and sleep.

“These things are important to everyone, not just Americans and Europeans. And we are extending the duration of our ads so viewers can see in detail the features and benefits of using our products, which will also help them make a more informed decision before placing an order. And, of course, we compliment the shows by ensuring our products, which are all original, get to our customers in good condition and on time.”

The infomercials will be aired on select DSTV channels as a 15-minute show, with the first airing scheduled to kick off in September. ShopEX expects to reach 4 million viewers daily and aims to expand to 20 million people across multiple channels on DSTV.

ShopEX is celebrating reaching 40K customers by offering its customers a 40 percent discount on select goods till the 30th of September 2022.