Nigerian music-tech eyes increased industry access for emerging artists

New Trybe, a Nigerian music-tech company is leveraging digital innovations to make the music industry more accessible to upcoming artists and help them grow their fan base. This it says would help new artists get the needed recognition they deserve from consumers.

“Outside of technology, I loved making music. I did this with a group of friends for a while, which helped me realise that music lovers hardly listen to emerging artists without being nudged. I came up with the idea of The New Trybe and fully invested in it a few years later,” said Ayomide Adeniyi, the Founder of The New Trybe.

According to him, the New Trybe platform offers a a win-win for the artists and listeners. This is because artistes pay an affordable cost for their song to be heard while the music lovers have to listen, rate and follow the artiste on Instagram with a cash incentive.

With as little as 500 Naira, the artist gets 25 new listeners streams, 25 real followers on Instagram, and 25 Rating and reviews on their songs. Listeners earn 20 Naira for every music they stream, follow and rate.

The New Trybe aims to be at the forefront of the technological revolution in the music industry to allow for a broader expansion and reach of the African Music Industry.

The New Trybe was launched on the 11th of march 2022 as a music-tech platform places emerging artists who struggle with growth, recognition and fame in the spotlight using technological innovations.