Nigerian music industry embraces MCSN’s GOCREATE app

The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) has recorded a 30 percent increase in its membership base within three weeks of deployment of GOCREATE App.

The cutting edge innovation allows right owners to simply register with MCSN by downloading the GOCREATE APP through the app store or Google play store, uploading their catalogs for tracking and monitoring.

Moreover, the technology has also made the royalty payment process transparent and easier, hence it is no surprise that stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry are embracing the app.

MCSN is a collective management organisation (CMO) licensed by the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to collect and distribute royalties for onward distribution to right owners.

The amazing Gocreate technology, which is being sought after across Africa, currently monitors over 1000 radio and TV stations across Nigeria and Africa.

“This novel innovation does not exist anywhere else in the world, Nigerian music industry will soon become the envy of all creative industries, boasts Mayo Ayilaran, MCSN’s CEO.

MCSN has definitely taken a golden step in the right direction by making this technology available to right owners in Nigeria, this is the reason artistes, producers, writers and record labels are downloading the App everywhere.

Ayilaran is excited that Gocreate App ushers in a great awakening for the Nigerian music industry, as the technology equips right owners with data from airplay reports and analytics, as well as, making rights management and royalty distribution more transparent and effective.

For him, the GOCREATE App is truly a ground breaking innovation.