Nigeria Prize for Literature: Rainbow book club hosts 2023 shortlisted playwrights

Preparations are in full throttle at Rainbow Book Club, a literacy campaign organisation and project managers of the Port Harcourt UNESCO World Book Capital 2014, to host the three writers on the 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature shortlist.

In partnership with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), sponsors of the literary award, the Port Harcourt Book Party is scheduled to hold on Sunday September 17, 2023 at Hotel Presidential from 2pm.

According to Rainbow Book Club, which also organises the Garden City Literary Festival (renamed the Port Harcourt Book Festival), the one-day event, with the theme: “Conversations in the Garden” will feature- readings, reviews, dance-drama, prizes and diner in an atmosphere characterized by artistic excellence and high-level networking.

Read also: Akubuiro, art journalist, among 2023 Shortlist of Three for Nigeria Prize for Literature

“The choice of Port Harcourt to host the final shortlists before an eventual winner is announced is strategic, given the pivotal role the Garden City plays in the Nigerian oil and gas sector,” said Koko Kalango, founder, Rainbow Book Club.

“Last year when we hosted the finalist poets here, the atmosphere was phenomenal. As we gear up to give the three exceptional playwrights an unforgettable experience in their creative career, along with the hospitable people of Rivers State, we look forward to having these writers in Port Harcourt, home to NLNG, sponsors of the $100,000 Nigeria Prize for Literature,” Kalango further stated.

On August 9, 2023 at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan Lagos, a Book Party for the 11 longlists was held by the Committee for Relevant Art in conjunction with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

The long awaited shortlist for Africa’s biggest literary prize was announced on August 29, 2023 by Andy Odeh, general manager, external relations and sustainable development, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG).

The books on the shortlist include: Grit by Obari Gomba, The Ojuelegba Crossroads by Abideen Abolaji Ojomu, and Yamatarawala—The Warrior King by Henry Akubuiro.

Of the three, the panel of judges said ‘these plays stand tall in terms of dramatology, language, performance, story and structure’. Members of the Advisory Board for the $100,000 prize are; Ahmed Yerima, Olu Obafemi and chaired by Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who are all professors.

Read also: Nigeria William Moore makes shortlist of 5 for James Currey Prize for African Literature

The NPL, which was instituted in 2004, rotates around four genres of prose, poetry, drama and children’s books. This year, the genre is drama. Out of a total of 143 entries, a longlist of 11 emerged on July 20, 2023. On August 29, 2023 a shortlist of three was announced. The winner will be proclaimed on October 13, 2023 at a ceremony in Lagos.

The Rainbow Book Club (RBC) is a non-profit organisation that encourages reading for social development. It is also is part of the Rainbow Foundation that successfully hosted the year-long UNESCO World Book Capital 2014 project in Port Harcourt, making it the first city in sub-Saharan Africa to win the prestigious literacy campaign award.