NESG/AFAF art competition reaches thrilling climax today

The NESG/AFAF National Art Competition is poised to reach its thrilling climax, igniting palpable excitement throughout Nigeria’s burgeoning art scene.

As the highly anticipated grand reveal approaches today October 13, 2024, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, anticipation is intensifying among contestants, with artistic dreams and aspirations hanging in the balance.

The groundbreaking collaboration between the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and Africa Art Fund (AFAF) has attracted an impressive 304 entries from talented artists nationwide, with Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu emerging as hubs of creative excellence. Notably, younger artists (18-24) have submitted a remarkable 177 works, accounting for nearly 60 percent of total entries.

The competition’s thought-provoking theme, “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability,” has resonated deeply with Nigeria’s emerging art talent, inspiring innovative and thought-provoking works.

After a rigorous selection process, 30 exceptional finalists have made the cut, securing coveted spots in an exclusive exhibition and the chance to win N6 million in prizes. Beyond the awards, these talented artists will benefit from AFAF’s comprehensive growth programme, designed to nurture their creative potential. This seven-week internship will provide invaluable exposure to renowned art institutions, online and physical workshops focussing on essential skills like portfolio development, grant writing, and studio visits.

Read also: MOWAA collaborates with UI, Uniben to advance initiatives in heritage management

Mentorship opportunities will offer at least 100 hours of guidance and industry exposure, while networking events will facilitate connections with art professionals, curators, and collectors. As the art world converges on Abuja, industry experts and enthusiasts alike eagerly await the unveiling of Nigeria’s next generation of art leaders.

Bruce Onobrakpeya, a professor and 2006 UNESCO Living Human Treasure, the event’s headliner, will explore “Driving Social Change for Economic Growth through Art.” His Harmattan Workshop Series, a biannual platform for artistic collaboration and innovation, will also be highlighted. By fostering creative excellence and economic growth, the NESG/AFAF National Art Competition embodies Nigeria’s vision for a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable art ecosystem. The initiative underscores the critical role of art in driving social change, promoting cultural visibility, and contributing to the country’s economic development.

According to Ifesinachi Nwanyanwu, of African Art Fund, “Cultivating younger artists’ creativity means learning from pioneers who have shaped the industry’s development and sustainability.”

The above sentiment echoes the World Bank’s emphasis on diversifying Nigeria’s economy and leveraging areas like the creative industry for long-term growth. As the competition reaches its climax, the art community remains abuzz with excitement. Events like Art X Lagos, Osun Oshogbo Festival, Lagos Biennial, and Dakar Biennale demonstrate the transformative power of art, generating demand for local services, fostering business partnerships, and showcasing regional cultural visibility. Nigeria’s thriving art sector is revelling in its expanding global reputation, and developing the next generation of art leaders is critical for long-term creative and economic progress.

By cooperating with the NESG, AFAF is set to capitalise on this potential, creating opportunities for artists, creatives, and the economy as a whole. The stage is set for a spectacular celebration of Nigerian art, and the world is watching. As the curtains draw open on October 13, the nation will witness the emergence of a new wave of artistic talent, poised to shape the future of Nigeria’s creative landscape.

Share