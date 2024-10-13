MOWAA collaborates with UI, Uniben to advance initiatives in heritage management

In a significant step towards enhancing academic and scientific partnerships in Nigeria, the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has joined forces with the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Benin (Uniben). The partnership, which has been formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will drive a dynamic exchange of knowledge and expertise aimed at advancing archaeology, heritage management and cultural preservation throughout Nigeria.

Ore Disu, director, MOWAA Institute, explained that MOWAA’s commitment to fostering groundbreaking research and building regional capacity is at the core of the initiative. In March 2024, the Benin-based institution announced a 5-year partnership with the University of Oxford linked to the development of its archaeological science laboratories. By strengthening its relationship with two leading Nigerian universities, MOWAA underscores its broader mission to serve both local and regional cultural practitioners, linked with global expertise. The new partnership facilitates access for both universities’ researchers to the advanced laboratories and upcoming archival resources at MOWAA Institute, with opportunities to pursue joint research, targeted facility upgrades and technical training.

The partnership builds on prior work to establish the foundations for transformative change in the heritage management sector – such as pioneering work in pre-construction archaeology and digital mapping of historic monuments at the city level in Benin City undertaken in partnership with the British Museum, the German Archaeological Institute and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments. The initiatives promise an advanced approach that brings Nigerian practice in line with global standards. MOWAA’s ultimate ambition herein is to protect heritage, promote scholarship, and expand viable career opportunities in archaeology, heritage management and conservation.

“We are proud to partner with MOWAA in promoting cultural heritage, artistic innovation, and scholarly collaboration. The Department of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Ibadan looks forward to more joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchanges, and community engagement activities. Together, we look forward to advancing knowledge and cultural exchange within Nigeria and abroad,” Aderemi Ajala, a professor at University of Ibadan, said.

Lilian Imuetinyan Salami, vice-chancellor, University of Benin, further expressed, “This partnership fosters a renewed pride in Benin’s rich history and its significance on the global stage. Our collaboration with MOWAA marks an exciting new chapter in advancing archaeological research and heritage management, which should increasingly be led by Africans. Through the Unearth Graduate Fellowship programme alone, our students have already gained hands-on experience in heritage management, with MOWAA becoming an extension of our campus. By combining our academic expertise with MOWAA’s innovative approach to cultural preservation, we are confident this partnership will empower the next generation of scholars and practitioners here in Benin City.”

Speaking further, Disu noted, “This milestone signals a promising new era for how heritage is regarded in the region, with exciting new possibilities for more rigorous scientific work and innovative practice to be undertaken from here in Nigeria. Together, we can revamp these crucial vocations, provide jobs and work experience, and amplify the accomplished scholarship evident in the country and region at large.”

Meanwhile, MOWAA is planning the Futures of Archaeology seminar in November. The event is set to be a thoughtful convening of MOWAA’s new university partners, who will be in discussion with representatives from the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), the British Museum (BM), the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), and the Archaeological Association of Nigeria. It will serve as a showcase for ongoing research and conservation initiatives, including community exchanges and workshops available to the public.

Share