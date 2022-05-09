N50bn comedy industry: Meet top 8 Instagram skit makers in Nigeria

Broda Shaggi, Mr Funny, Cute Abiola, Taaooma and Brain Jotter have been ranked as the top five Instagram Skit makers in Nigeria, a recent report by Dataleum, a global talent accelerator shows.

The report titled ‘The Skit Making Industry in Nigeria’ also cited Lasis Elenu, Kie Kie and Mr Macaroni as the bottom three on the list.

According to the report, analysts examined the top eight most engaging content creators on Instagram who are turning jokes into billions and making huge impacts in the fast-growing industry, using views on skit videos (excluding selfies, dancing or other videos aside skits) as the metric for ranking from January to March (Q1) 2022.

“The skit-making industry has evolved into a dominant one. Comedy is ranked the third-largest entertainment industry in Nigeria with a net worth of over N50 billion,” the report stated.

It adds that access to free and premium entertainment has been made easy with a variety of them cutting across diverse relatable topics.

“The work of content creators is easier to be appreciated now, as the numbers games give a clear view into the level of appreciation attached to the work done by any given content, at any given time.”

In recent years, the Nigerian entertainment and creative sector has experienced rapid progress facilitated by emerging digital technology, which supports content creation, distribution and consumption. And due to these, it has been cited by experts as one of the top job creating sectors of the economy especially for the youth.

Last year, Jobberman Nigeria stated in a report that the sector which currently employs more than four million people has the potential to create an additional 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

“The creative sector in Nigeria has significant potential for employment of young people. This potential is evident in the availability of the current formal and informal job opportunities as well as the growth potential within the industry,” the report stated.

Taiwo Ogunlade, an official at Filmone, described the spirit of Nigerian youths as creative, passionate and resilient. “They are looking for places to secure their talents and potentials, and the sector creates that opportunity.”

“We are getting to see the sector as the largest employer of Nigerian youth,” Ogunlade said.

Here are the top skit makers (by views) according to Dataleum’s report

Broda Shaggi (48 million views)

Samuel Animashaun Perry popularly known as Broda Shaggi is ranked the highest followed skit maker on Instagram with over 10 Million followers.

The 28-year-old whose popular phase is ‘E shock you?’ had a whopping 48 million views on 73 skit videos posted in Q1 2022.

According to Dataleum, Shaggi who has grown massively over the years is responsible for up to 25 percent of the views of skit videos on this list.

Mr Funny (31 million views)

Mr Funny, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu started skit-making and broke into the spotlight in 2019, after he decided to move to Lagos.

As at Q1, the 27-year-old comedian and actor posted 51 skit videos. “He had 31 million video views and although being the 6th most followed on the list, his content definitely appeals to a large majority of people, hence, the quality of engagements.”

Cute Abiola (30 million views)

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin popularly known as Cute Abiola may hold the number one spot for having the highest number of skit videos posted in Q1 ( 74 videos). But with 30 million views on his skit videos, he holds the 3rd position on the list

“It is possible the result that comes with this is being the second most followed skit maker on our list with 4.6 million followers.”

Taaooma (24.7 million views)

Greene Apaokagi Maryam, professionally known as Taaooma emerged as the first female on the list. She is one of the most followed Instagram skit makers on the list.

The 23-year-old had 24.7 million views across her 27 skit videos, which ranks her the fourth place in the list, accounting for 12 percent of the total views by the top eight. “Mummy Taoo” can definitely be proud that her 3.5 million followers were always eager to consume the rib-cracking content she

Brain Jotter (21.2 million views)

Within a period of two years, Brain Jotter, whose real name is Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, has become one of the most popular social media personalities in the entertainment industry.

Having popularized the phrase ‘abeg getat’, the 27-year-old grew his social media presence by 42 skit videos.

“One can agree his content strategy is really working for him as he has effortlessly grown his Instagram followers and gone viral breaking records in the industry. Today, for every comedian who has helped a lot of people out of depression and stress, the ‘Abeg Get Out’ star will be mentioned among the top five.”

Lasisi Elenu (16.7 million views)

Nosa Adeyemi Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu is one of the famous comedians known for his skits with a ‘wide mouth’ filter on social media.

With close to 17 million views, the 31-year-old posted over 30 skit videos on his Instagram and got up to 2.5 million likes across the quarter.

“Today, he has four million followers on the same platform, all of whom are currently interested to see how SINZU MONEY goes about his business.”

Kie Kie (12 million views)

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kie Kie, is one of the most industrious and creative comedians in Nigeria’s entertainment industry while being a Nigerian TV personality, content creator, brand influencer, fashion stylist, and enthusiast.

The 27-year-old holds the number seven spot, raking in 12 million views in the first quarter of 2022 from her Instagram skit videos alone. Her ability to deliver a range of characters in her videos, either as a girlfriend or a tailor, shows that she can consistently choose from various categories of topics to create from.

Mr Macaroni (11 million views)

Adebowale Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni carved a niche for himself in the Nigerian entertainment industry as the most popular sugar daddy in Nigeria.

The 29-year-old who’s his purple Agbada outfit and catch phrases like ‘Freaky Freaky’ and ‘Ooin! You’re doing well’ has become a huge part of his trademark making him become one of the most influential comedians in the industry.

“With over 2.6 million followers he is the 5th most followed skit-maker on our list, we must agree that our Sugar Daddy is a ‘Fantabulous’ Comedian and ‘Ooin’ he is ‘Doing Well’!!.”